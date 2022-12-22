Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year. Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama...
wbrc.com
Town Village retirees knit hundreds of hats for homeless seeking shelter from the cold
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holiday season is all about giving. Finding the perfect gift for your loved ones is one thing, but what about a complete stranger? Someone you’ve never met, and just needs your help. That is exactly what some residents at Town Village in Vestavia Hills...
Some Alabama Salvation Army locations report decline in donations for Red Kettle Campaign
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Salvation Army locations in Alabama are seeing significant drops in donations for their Red Kettle campaign this year, while others are bucking the trend. Many locations are choosing not to have bellringers out these final two days of the drive because of the cold. “I cannot put bellringers out. It’s […]
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society: No more animals outside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After it was reported on Wednesday that over 30 dogs were outside at the Shelby County Humane Society (SCHS), many of the animals in question are now inside and warm with fosters. Shelby Humane Society leaders were concerned about the overcrowding they were experiencing and how...
wbrc.com
Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
thebamabuzz.com
7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays
According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
wbrc.com
How you can help the warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are trying to escape those frigid temperatures in Birmingham. The city, BJCC and Jimmie Hale Mission are all partnering together to open a warming station for those seeking shelter. The mission’s Executive Director Perryn Carroll stresses this is not just making people more comfortable,...
wbrc.com
Arctic blast could impact those relying on medical machines
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not clear just how the arctic blast will impact Alabama’s power grid. What is clear, however, is everyone should take this very seriously, especially those who need electricity for medical devices such as batteries or oxygen. First of all, a number of...
wbrc.com
DCH reinstates mask mandate at all hospital campuses
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The mask mandate has returned to DCH in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette, a marked change from the mask optional policy the hospital relaxed in October. It’s not so much because COVID is on the rise at the hospital, although as of Friday, DCH says they have...
Local gas and water companies raise awareness, offer tips, brace for demand
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Mike Strength, General Manager of Trussville Gas and Water, said the utilities prepared for the demand that comes with several days of sub-freezing temperatures. Managing that demand is now the focus. “Leave faucets dripping, cover your pipes,” Strength said. “All those tips you’ve picked up over the years? It’s […]
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
Bham Now
How one toy drive is making a difference for children in Birmingham this Christmas
Throughout the month of December, United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA) partnered with Publix to host their annual Toy Drive that provides new, unwrapped toys for children in need across Birmingham. Keep reading to learn more!. How it works. The holiday season is the perfect time of year to give...
Trussville 6-year-old named 2023 Champion for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville 6-year-old has been chosen to be one of 10 2023 Champions for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Logan McCool will be the first child from Alabama to be selected as a Champion and serve as the face for the children treated at Children’s Hospital. “These ambassadors spend their […]
wbrc.com
People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Recovery Center partners with Prescott House to give kids comfort that will last all year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This holiday season there are many organizations you can give to it can be hard to decide which one to help out. Two centers are joining forces this holiday season to bring peace to children going through difficult situations. Birmingham Recovery Center (BRC) is doing a drive for Prescott House, a child advocacy center.
Landfill fire near Birmingham still burning 28 days later. Now what?
For the better part of a month an underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham, blanketing Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke and forcing residents worry about what they might be breathing in. Now -- as the fire continues to burn with no signs of...
wbrc.com
Last minute shopping impacting local retailers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This past week there seemed to be an increase in shoppers checking items off their last-minute shopping lists. With Christmas just around the corner and the chilly temperatures this week, one local business I spoke with started preparing for the increase in customers weeks ago. The...
wbrc.com
Ramsay-McCormack developer says they’re fighting through delays to deliver for Ensley neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In late 2019, when the city of Birmingham chose Ensley District Developers to redevelop the Ramsay-McCormack building, there was hope that within a couple of years, a 10-story symbol of blight could be transformed into a catalyst for change in the Ensley community. In 2020, the...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
wvtm13.com
100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
