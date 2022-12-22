START Children’s Center receives $6K donation

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — No Shave November has come and gone, but the proceeds raised by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office are here to stay. The annual event is a month-long endeavor in which participants stop shaving to raise money for charities.

The sheriff’s department generated over $6,000 for the START Children’s Center , a non-profit that assists children and families suffering from abuse.

“We can use these funds for a lot of different reasons,” Exec. Dir. Kevin Maloney said. “It can go towards clients with direct needs on a daily basis — food and clothes — all the basic needs that families need to survive day to day.”

Donations come from the officers as well as community sponsors. Earlier in the month, the department donated another $6,000 to the Rensselaer County Department of Public Youth.

