Wildlife officials ramp up efforts to save manatees in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Wildlife officials are working again to help the manatees.

Florida Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday that biologists and partners with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have returned to the Temporary Field Response Station in Brevard County to assist manatees impacted by the unusual mortality event happening on the Atlantic Coast.

A handful of manatees have already visited the site amid the second year of the temporary feeding trial.

Visitors to areas prone to manatee are reminded to give them space, go slow, look out below when on the water and don’t try to feed them yourself, which is illegal and can cause manatees to associate people with food, or make them sick.

