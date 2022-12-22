MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Since 9 a.m., temperatures throughout the area have fallen more than 10 degrees. The wind is also whipping. There have been two observed 50+ mph gusts in Florence and Myrtle Beach, but most of the area is gusting in the 30s and 40s. Trees have been falling and there have been power outages as well.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO