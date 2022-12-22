Read full article on original website
SportsGrid
Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina Betting Preview and Insights
There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding this season’s Birmingham Bowl, which will feature the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers taking on the East Carolina Pirates. Last year’s Birmingham Bowl saw Houston defeat Auburn 17-13 in a low-scoring affair. This bowl series has been held annually since 2006 and was renamed the Birmingham Bowl in 2015.
WVNews
Lady Falcons take out Miller, 56-38
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a battle of Lady Falcons, it was the White and Red who stood tall. The Wahama girls basketball team scored a 56-38 home victory over the Miller Lady Falcons in the first round of the Mothman Tournament Thursday evening.
WLTX.com
Mr. Football is officially on board with Beamer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Camden defensive lineman Xavier McLeod had his pick of schools but he made the call for Carolina back in August. In spite of a push from other high-profile schools in the Southeast, McLeod never wavered in his commitment and he is officially part of Shane Beamer's third recruiting class at South Carolina.
myhorrynews.com
No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions
Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. Those in the Myrtle Beach golf industry have learned from the past. One of the worst winter freezes on record in early January 2018 led to the closure of every course in the market for between three to eight days as courses thawed out and snow melted.
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
WECT
WATCH: Whiteville gas station canopy teeters in the wind
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S Madison St. teetering in the wind. Did you take a great picture or have an awesome video? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!. You also can...
Carolina Country Music Fest announces 2 new artists coming to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bailey Zimmerman and Ian Munsick are joining the Carolina County Music Fest lineup in 2023, according to the CCMF Facebook page. CCMF will be held June 8-11 next summer at the old Pavilion area in Myrtle Beach. Zimmerman is best known for his hit “Rock and A Hard Place” while […]
At least 2 flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport diverted due to wind conditions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At least two flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport on Friday were diverted due to wind conditions, according to an airport official. The airport official told News13 two Delta Air Lines flights — one from Detroit and one from LaGuardia — landed elsewhere due to the wind, and that it […]
wpde.com
Power outages reported in Pee Dee
WPDE — Thousands are without power in parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Friday due to the high winds. Duke Energy and Horry County Electric are reporting outages for their customers as of 11 a.m. Santee Cooper. No outages currently reported. Click here for current outages. Click...
WMBF
Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not freeze over and tips to warm up your home safely. Turn off or disconnect any outside pipes (Garden hose, outdoor shower) Keep a light trickle...
How to prepare for cold temperatures this weekend in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Myrtle Beach temperatures forecast to nosedive heading into the Christmas weekend, the New Directions homeless shelter will have space available for those who need a warm place to stay, officials said. “It’s a ‘Code Blue’ weekend at New Directions in Myrtle Beach,” the city said Wednesday in a Facebook […]
WVNews
National attention: Today Show features Gallipolis, Ohio's massive Christmas light display
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WVNews) — “Magic” is most often used to describe Gallipolis in Lights, an incredible holiday display in Gallipolis City Park. At sunset over 2,000 light balls scattered amongst the trees gradually illuminate the park as over 300 decorated trees, thousands of string bulbs, and a line of Memory Trees on the waterfront also come to life.
Crews put out bathroom fire at Carolina Forest-area business, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from three departments were called to a fire in a commercial building early Wednesday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR, Conway and Myrtle Beach firefighters were dispatched at about 12:20 p.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Oakheart Road. The […]
WVNews
Tiny investment turns job search into WVa flower business
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Stepping inside the heated, Mountain State Flower Farm high tunnel on the lot at Charleston’s Capitol Market, you might think Adam Luikart is an overnight plant-selling sensation with the wildly popular, Christmas-themed Porch Pots he can’t seem to keep in stock. “It’s been...
Robeson County’s Devone Graham seeks title of ‘master distiller’
FAIRMONT — Representing his hometown on a nationally televised show was the epitome of success for Robeson County’s Devone Graham.
wbtw.com
Temperatures are falling rapidly
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Since 9 a.m., temperatures throughout the area have fallen more than 10 degrees. The wind is also whipping. There have been two observed 50+ mph gusts in Florence and Myrtle Beach, but most of the area is gusting in the 30s and 40s. Trees have been falling and there have been power outages as well.
counton2.com
DNR officers rescue boater near Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a boater in distress Friday night. According to DNR, the man was rescued after his boat began taking on water near the Santee Coastal Reserve. He was returned to his vehicle, where EMS was...
Mother-daughter TikTok duo from Myrtle Beach area looks to inspire in first book
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A mother-daughter TikTok duo from the Myrtle Beach area will be releasing their first book in January. The book is called “I’m Going to Have a Good Day,” which hopes to continue their mission of teaching kids how to love themselves. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the […]
Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles draws thousands annually
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles has become a holiday staple in the Grand Strand, selling out quickly. It’s also the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The idea for the festival started more than two decades ago. “Nights of the Thousand Candles actually started 23 years ago with […]
Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
