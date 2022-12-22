Drake keeps momentum rolling vs St. Ambrose

(Des Moines) Drake took care of business against NAIA opponent St. Ambrose 124-48 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs improve to 10-3.

Drake’s starters combined to make 21 of their 38 shot attempts. Tucker DeVries finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. He was 8/8 from the floor with four 3-pointers. Roman Penn made all five shots and scored 12 points along with 4 assists. Several reserves got extended minutes. Okay Djamgouz scored 21, Nate Ferguson 17, and Eric Northweather 11. Grand View Christian alum Issa Samake made his return to the floor after missing all of last year with an injury. The redshirt sophomore had 8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in 12 minutes. The Bees made only 19/67 (28.4%) from the field and 2/21 (9.5%) from 3-point range.

This is Drake’s largest margin of victory in school history and they also set a program record with 18 3-pointers. The game was moved up from Thursday to Wednesday because of weather. Missouri Valley Conference play begins on December 29th when the Bulldogs host Valparaiso.