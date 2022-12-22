Read full article on original website
Historic winds hit Southcentral Alaska
Extreme winds shut-in Mat-Su residents
Extreme winds blast Alaska, whipping up problems
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Whipping winds blasted across the Matanuska Valley and the Wasilla and Palmer area, with winds up to 80 mph in spots, the Wasilla airport seeing 73 mph. Residents were asked to stay indoors and off the roads if at all possible. Winds should subside by Saturday evening.
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines grounded at least 30 flights on Friday in the midst of extreme weather events. While Portland and Seattle dealt with freezing rain on Friday, Anchorage experienced wicked wind-speed events, with hundreds of flights coming in and out of Seattle also impacted by storm conditions in the Lower 48, leaving Alaskans who are currently out-of-state questioning how they will make it back home for the Christmas holiday.
Alaska Zoo takes in orphaned polar bear from North Slope
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A partnership between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and teh Alaska Zoo is bringing one young cub some comfort this winter. According to a release from the Fish and Wildlife Service, the federal agency was alerted last month to an approximately 10- to 11-month-old male bear cub wandering the Prudhoe Bay region, in the farthest north reaches of Alaska.
Santa checks in with Palmer reindeer ahead of big night
Can you drive from Anchorage to Fairbanks?
Fairbanks is a gateway to the great Alaskan wilderness on its doorstep, such as the trails and wildlife of the Chena River State Recreation Area. A little further gets you to Denali National Park, the home of North America's tallest mountain, Mount McKinley. The city itself is a hub of entertainment, fresh seafood and local culture, as well as being one of the best places to view the Northern Lights.
Family holds event to remember Cody Eyre
Extreme winds knock out power for thousands, causing dangerous driving conditions from Anchorage to the Mat-Su
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Roads remain dangerous and power outages persist into the evening hours in parts of Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley. 5:40 p.m. Friday - Blizzard warnings extended, high winds expected to continue through the night. Peak wind gusts so far reached 83 mph on the Glenn Highway...
Southcentral Alaska meteor compilation - Dec. 21, 2022
Doorbell Cams Show Bright Fireball Streaking Across the Alaska Sky
Sometimes, doorbell cameras can capture incredible footage, and that’s the case here in Anchorage and Wasilla. Local cameras in this area caught a bright fireball flaring and lighting up the sky in this video. The video depicts a meteor shower fireball coursing down through the atmosphere at a fast...
Anchorage Assembly investigates after municipal manager fired
Alaska Zoo takes in orphaned Prudhoe Bay polar bear cub
An underweight polar bear cub roaming alone near oil drilling facilities at Prudhoe Bay last month has been taken to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage. The bear was first spotted around Thanksgiving eating foxes and, after a few days, observers confirmed that it was orphaned, according to David Gustine, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s polar bear program lead.
Falling fireball seen from Anchorage
A home security camera captured video of a fireball streaking across the sky over Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The Ursid meteor shower, which is visible in the Northern Hemisphere from Dec. 13-24, peaks on Dec. 22, according to the American Meteor Society. (Source Video Courtesy of Brian Brettschneider via Storyful)
SNAP delays - clipped version
Bean’s Cafe said with just $15 a day, they can provide three meals to one person a day. Bean’s Cafe said their larger goal is to raise $50,000 before the end of the year. Ukrainian family reunites for Christmas in Anchorage for the first time since the war.
Extreme cold grips mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw some cold morning low temperatures — dropping to 12 below at the official site near the airport. Other temperatures around town dropped to the teens below zero, even around Lake Hood and Merrill Field, as well as the traditional cold spots like east Anchorage and the Campbell Creek Science Center.
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
ANCHORAGE, Ak. (KTUU/Gray News) – A couple in Alaska said their doorbell camera recorded a moose leaving behind a surprise Christmas gift. Tyra Bogert and her husband watched the doorbell’s live stream when they got an alert that something was moving in front of their house. While it’s...
Flight delays and cancellations expected as winter weather moves in
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shawn Ooszak, from Palmer, was returning from a several-month trip in Portland, Oregon after helping a friend when he found himself stuck at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. “Just had a 12 and half hour layover and my flight got canceled and they canceled tonight’s...
Ukrainian family reunites for Christmas in Anchorage for the first time since the war
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One Ukrainian refugee family in Anchorage has been blessed with what could be considered a Christmas Miracle. When Svitlana and Vitalii Mykhailvov flew to Anchorage Thursday morning to see their four adult children, spouses and numerous grandchildren, it was the first time they’d been together since fleeing Ukraine and the war.
Snow buildup on Anchorage roads leaves drivers with fewer lanes and longer commutes
Anchorage resident Megan Premer said she was stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic in Midtown Tuesday evening. “I mean I stayed on Lake Otis for well over 30 minutes, because it was one lane,” she said “And then people were all getting out of work, trying to get in. I must have stayed at Tudor through the light three or four times.”
