Did The Warriors Make One Of The Biggest Mistakes In NBA History?
The Golden State Warriors selected James Wiseman over LaMelo Ball in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Trae Young’s Father Responds to New Trade Rumors
A report on Thursday named Young as someone who could request a trade.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Shockingly Suggests That Anthony Davis Injury Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For The Los Angeles Lakers
At 13-18 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an interesting position three days before Christmas. With Anthony Davis sidelined for a few more weeks (or months), the Lakers are now faced with the impossible task of keeping their season alive without him. To say that things...
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
How to Watch Grizzlies-Warriors Game On Christmas Day
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-11) and Golden State Warriors (15-18) will play each other on Christmas Day in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Diagnosis Revealed
On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers gave an update on Anthony Davis.
Lakers News: LeBron James Criticizes Roster After Kings Loss
L.A. fell to Sacramento, 134-120, on Wednesday.
Should Rockets Trade For Trae Young If Hawks Guard Wants Out Of Atlanta?
If Trae Young requests a trade from the Hawks, should the Houston Rockets go all out for the All-Star guard?
Draymond Green: Warriors are Very Fragile
Draymond Green has a very blunt assessment of the Warriors
NBC Sports
Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss
BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges
The Charlotte Hornets are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding forward Miles Bridges. The Hornets are engaged in contract talks with Bridges and discussions are gaining traction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is optimism that Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent, may reach an agreement with the Hornets in the near future.... The post Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers News: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Health Statuses Revealed for Friday
Plus some additional L.A. injury updates.
Warriors Give Update On Andrew Wiggins' Status For Christmas Day Game Against Grizzlies
All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins will not play on Christmas Day for the Golden State Warriors when they take on Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to recover from an adductor injury.
NBC Philadelphia
Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Out at Least 2 More Weeks
Steph out at least 2 more weeks but 'making good progress' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Warriors star Steph Curry will be out at least two more weeks with the left shoulder subluxation he suffered Dec. 14, the organization announced Saturday. Golden State provided a Christmas Eve injury update...
Lakers Rumors: Lavar Ball Shuts Down Idea of His Son Playing for L.A.
One of the NBA's most influential dads is over the Lake Show.
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Might Be Shifting Back Its Trade Timeline Yet Again
Even with more options the season continues to go in the wrong direction for the team
When LeBron James first met Michael Jordan
It’s hard to believe now, but at one point, LeBron was just like any other fan who got to meet the iconic Michael Jordan.
