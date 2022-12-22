Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve
Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will persist into next week with limited rain expected over western slopes. Wind flow will be light enough to allow development of land/sea breezes and modest interior afternoon cloud build-ups. Light to moderate trade winds should begin to return by late next week as the subtropical ridge shifts back north of the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Days after winter storm, Hawaiian Air delays persist
The Governor has set aside $50 million dollars to fund a bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center. Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After winter storm, crews clear snow drifts up to 10 feet high from Mauna Kea road
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The road to Mauna Kea’s summit remains closed as crews clear piles of snow that fell during a strong winter storm that barreled over the state earlier this week. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship said the road is likely to be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Updated: 24 hours ago. Very little in the way of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid mounting flight delays, Hawaii travelers hope for the best — and brace for the worst
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, the early morning crowds at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were relatively mild. But travelers like Shaniece Criss were well aware of the winter weather trouble brewing on the mainland and some of the...
Power still out on the Big Island after the storm
In some areas, fallen trees and debris need to be removed before crews and personnel can access the area in a safe manner in order to restore power.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Threat of thunderstorms, wind continues as front sweeps through islands
A strong cold front will continue through the islands into the evening, with a threat for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, especially for Maui County and the island of Hawaii. Weather conditions are forecast to improve for Kauai and Oahu into the evening, but strong west winds will remain a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
How are you celebrating the holidays? Share photos of your Christmas 2022 festivities!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With family and friends preparing to celebrate Christmas, Hawaii News Now wants to see how you are making the most of the holiday. From house decorations and shining lights to unwrapping presents and spending time with loved ones, share your photos by submitting them below!. Copyright 2021...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
Officials give safety advice as Texans hit the road or skies in third busiest travel season since 2000. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than all other...
Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 brought severe storms to the state of Hawaii. Neighborhoods across the state were cleaning up the mess the following day. Trees were down in the middle of main roads, several streets were flooded, and families were without power. One of the hardest-hit islands was Hawaii Island, aka the Big Island — and unfortunately, recovery efforts are taking a while. But what is the Big Island's storm damage looking like?
Hawaii Faces Extreme Cold Front and Winter Storm Warnings Weeks After Mauna Loa Eruption
Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years in November Hawaii is facing another powerful change in weather. Just weeks after Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years on Hawaii's Big Island, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for multiple areas on the Big Island summit. The warnings come in light of Mauna Loa's "longest quiet period on record." The last eruption occurred in 1984, with lava flow that missed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
Surfline
The North Pacific Isn't Done With You Yet, Hawaii
Solid, overlapping NW swells incoming Thursday through Sunday. Peak times are late Fri-Sat AM and late Sat-Sun AM. Light and swirling wind expected through the holiday weekend. It’s been quite a week for the Hawaiian Islands. From XL and clean to giant and stormy with buckets of rain and thunderstorms (as well as snow on the Big Island summits), the Aloha State got a bit of everything over the last few days. And the North Pacific isn’t ready to stop. A new, long period northwest swell is building into the Islands today, with a couple more reinforcements incoming from Friday through Sunday. Bottom line: it’s gonna continue to pump for the next few days. Hope your arms (and your quiver) are ready.
Snownado/Snow Devil: Rare phenomenon captured on video in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho – Snownado or Snow Devil? No matter what you call it, you can bet you’ve seen something rare, according to the World Meteorological Organization. The Snownado was captured on video by the Idaho Transportation Department. A staff member was driving on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit. He was using a GoPro camera to capture some stock footage when...
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: Severe weather makes a mess, toppling trees and flooding roads
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm impacting the state is creating a mess. Residents and agencies are reporting flooded roads, toppled trees, and power outages. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Comments / 0