FTX's Gary Wang, Alameda's Caroline Ellison Plead Guilty to Federal Charges, Cooperating With Prosecutors

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Sam Bankman-Fried's mother is pictured arriving at his bail hearing in New York
Sam Bankman-Fried's mother, Barbara Fried, an emeritus professor at Stanford Law School, was pictured arriving at her son's hearing in Manhattan on Thursday.
Sam Bankman-Fried is in jail, but legal watchers are wondering: Where's ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison?
The sparse indictment against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is tight-lipped on prosecutors' sights on others in his circle, like Caroline Ellison.
Miami man bought Lamborghini with federal pandemic funds. Now, he faces prison
With a Lamborghini as his ride, Valesky Barosy was living large thanks to federal funds he was accused of stealing from a COVID-19 relief program for struggling businesses.
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith
A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
Jeffrey Epstein's estate agrees to pay the Virgin Islands more than $105 million to settle civil suit
The estate of Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to pay the U.S. Virgin Islands more than $105 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that he used the territory as the base of an extensive sex trafficking operation. The suit is being settled nearly three years after Denise N. George, the attorney...
No, Sam Bankman-Fried and his parents didn't just shell out $250 million for bail. Here's how it works.
A New York federal court released Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday on a $250 million bail. He didn't pay it upfront, but his parents' Palo Alto home helps secure his promise not to flee. Bankman-Fried said last month that he believed he had about $100,000 in his bank account. Sam Bankman-Fried...
‘Pay the money or we will kill you.’ Former teaching assistant blackmailed ex, feds say
He demanded sex and $30,000 from a former Missouri student, authorities said.
Miami businessman, a former high-flying Molly dealer, charged with trafficking fake Xanax
About a decade ago, Omar Wala was an ambitious young Florida International University student who made a fortune importing the club-drug Molly by mail from China. But hubris led to his downfall — federal agents tracked him down thanks to a flashy orange Lamborghini registered in his name.
Ghislaine Maxwell's estranged husband is selling his $7 million oceanfront property — and the proceeds will go to Maxwell's massive unpaid legal fees
Maxwell, a Jeffrey Epstein associate and convicted sex trafficker, is accused of owing her former legal team nearly $1 million.
The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest denies Americans who lost life savings the chance to get answers about FTX's implosion, House committee chair says
Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced former CEO of FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday. That means he won't be able to testify to a House Financial Services Committee, its chair Maxine Waters said. "The American public deserves to hear directly from Mr. Bankman-Fried about the actions that've harmed over one...
Caroline Ellison reportedly told court 'I knew it was wrong.' Here's what could be next for the onetime crypto exec and SBF's ex-girlfriend.
Caroline Ellison, Alameda Research's ex-CEO, struck a deal that could keep her isolated and waiting amid the unfolding case against Sam Bankman-Fried.
Trump Just Gave Prosecutors Proof He Committed Two Crimes: Kirschner
"There has been no accountability yet, not one indictment. That's going to change," former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted on Tuesday.
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Scammers steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in shipments from US food suppliers, FBI warns
Cybercriminals have in recent months stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shipments from US food suppliers by placing fraudulent orders for milk products, the FBI and other federal agencies warned on Friday.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
CNBC
FTX spent $256 million on Bahamas real estate — now the island's government wants it back
Bahamas regulators appeal to a bankruptcy judge to try to claim ownership over FTX-owned properties in New Providence, Bahamas. FTX spent $256.3 million on 35 different properties in the Bahamas. Bahamian regulators tell a Delaware federal judge that allowing the properties to be administered in U.S. courts would be both...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried quietly purchased major Democratic data firm
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly bought a major Democratic voter analytics software company over the summer, chasing away the firm's other investors.
