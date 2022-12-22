Before the 2022-23 season, many thought it was a foregone conclusion that the Oklahoma City Thunder were going to finish near the bottom of the league. In the preseason, BetMGM, a popular online sportsbook, had set an over-under of 23.5 wins for the franchise. The Thunder have earned 14 wins through 32 games and need to win 10 of their next 50 games to beat those odds.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO