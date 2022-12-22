Read full article on original website
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
James Harden reacts to tying single game Sixers assist record vs. Clippers
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers were able to rally back from a 20-point deficit on Friday night and knock off the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 in a thriller. Philadelphia completed a 7-0 homestand in order to move forward with some momentum. The star of the night is James Harden who was...
Philadelphia 76ers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers recalled guard Jaden Springer from the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.
NBC Philadelphia
Flyers Vs. Maple Leafs: Support for Carter Hart Too Late in Toronto
Chaotic finish makes it interesting, but support for Hart too late as Flyers lose originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Despite a third-period push, the Flyers simply didn't do enough to win Thursday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. They lost to the Maple Leafs, 4-3, and were outshot 34-19.
NBC Philadelphia
Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Out at Least 2 More Weeks
Steph out at least 2 more weeks but 'making good progress' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Warriors star Steph Curry will be out at least two more weeks with the left shoulder subluxation he suffered Dec. 14, the organization announced Saturday. Golden State provided a Christmas Eve injury update...
Lakers news: Zach LaVine trade rumors, Terrence Ross interest, LaMelo Ball banishment
Things are not great for the Los Angeles Lakers right now. Anthony Davis is going to miss at least a month with a foot injury and the team is already desperately missing him. Los Angeles has lost two games in a row by a combined 40 points. While the Davis...
NBC Philadelphia
Texas Wants to Know: How Did the Eagles Become the Cowboys' Biggest Rival?
The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL. Texas Wants to Know teamed up with the hosts of the Philadelphia podcast, The Jawncast, to try to figure out how the tension between these two cities got so intense. According to...
Can the Thunder Make the Play-In Tournament?
Before the 2022-23 season, many thought it was a foregone conclusion that the Oklahoma City Thunder were going to finish near the bottom of the league. In the preseason, BetMGM, a popular online sportsbook, had set an over-under of 23.5 wins for the franchise. The Thunder have earned 14 wins through 32 games and need to win 10 of their next 50 games to beat those odds.
CBS Sports
Celtics vs. Timberwolves: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Boston Celtics are 11-2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Celtics will play host again and welcome Minnesota to TD Garden, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
