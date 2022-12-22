ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Maple Leafs: Support for Carter Hart Too Late in Toronto

Chaotic finish makes it interesting, but support for Hart too late as Flyers lose originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Despite a third-period push, the Flyers simply didn't do enough to win Thursday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. They lost to the Maple Leafs, 4-3, and were outshot 34-19.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Out at Least 2 More Weeks

Steph out at least 2 more weeks but 'making good progress' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Warriors star Steph Curry will be out at least two more weeks with the left shoulder subluxation he suffered Dec. 14, the organization announced Saturday. Golden State provided a Christmas Eve injury update...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inside The Thunder

Can the Thunder Make the Play-In Tournament?

Before the 2022-23 season, many thought it was a foregone conclusion that the Oklahoma City Thunder were going to finish near the bottom of the league. In the preseason, BetMGM, a popular online sportsbook, had set an over-under of 23.5 wins for the franchise. The Thunder have earned 14 wins through 32 games and need to win 10 of their next 50 games to beat those odds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy