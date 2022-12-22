LaNisha Cole Hints At 'Toxic' Relationship With Nick Cannon: 'There's Always So Much More I Want To Say'

@misslanishacole/instagram

Model LaNisha Cole knows her life isn't perfect — and she's not trying to pretend otherwise.

Ever since she revealed she was having a baby with Nick Cannon — a man who currently has 11 children with several women — Cole, 40, has been the target of social media bullies, and she's now coming clean about what she's been dealing with behind close doors.

"Yes I’ve made mistakes. Yes I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak But … calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it’s getting old," she wrote via an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, December 20. "There's a lot you don't see. There's always so much more I want to say but this isn't the time."

"I wouldn’t change a single thing about my journey because I’m in a beautiful place now and everything has to happen the way it did for me to get here," added the mom-of-one. "I've made peace with every decision I've made in my life."

Cole followed up her post about heartache by asking fans to share their own stories, insisting that doing so will help everyone feel less alone.

"I'll talk about my journey one day ... but until then ... tell me your stories of overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships," the star wrote.

The Price Is Right alum's candidness comes shortly after she seemingly took a swipe at Cannon , 42, stating she's there for their 3-month-old daughter, Onyx , every day and not just for "fake photo ops."

Oddly enough, it was just a few weeks earlier that Cole seemed content with how co-parenting was going, posting a sweet photo of the comedian and the tot snuggled up on the couch .

It's estimated that the Masked Singer host, who's expecting his twelfth child — his second with Alyssa Scott — shells out around $3 million each year in child support. When asked by a reporter last month if he plans to add even more kids to his brood, he replied, "I don't know. I think I'm good right now!'