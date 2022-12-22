ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Spelling Claims Andy Cohen Doesn't Think She's A Good Fit For 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills'

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago
Though Tori Spelling has starred on reality television shows such as Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood and Celebrity Show-Off , she's never been able to get the green light from Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen .

The mom-of-five made the confession during her appearance on the Monday, December 19, episode of Bethenny Frankel 's podcast, "ReWives."

While declaring herself "an OG fan" of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , Spelling, 49, admitted that much to her disappointment, no one has ever invited her to join the series.

TORI SPELLING GUSHES OVER 'GREAT' DEAN MCDERMOTT ON HIS 56TH BIRTHDAY FOLLOWING MAJOR MARRIAGE TROUBLES

"They never called my agent," she revealed. "And I went ballistic when my friend Jennie Garth was asked to do the show. But they never asked me."

"I am on Watch What Happens Live and I ask Andy about it and he said, 'It doesn't make sense, I don't see you for the show, I don't make the connection,'" recalled the actress. Meanwhile, she insisted that at the time, she was pals with "every single person on the show."

It was just a few years ago that the Messyness cohost alleged she wouldn't want to be on the hit series because she's "too nice," so she'd be "eaten alive" by the other women.

"The drama I like is like my family chaos at home and like, you know who's watching what and who wants to eat what for dinner?" she told a news outlet of why she would avoid being cast. "I can't deal with girl drama ."

The Uncharted Territori author has endured plenty of other drama, most notably with husband Dean McDermott . As OK! previously shared, the spouses' rocky relationship hit an all-time low earlier this year, as a source claimed they were going through a trial separation.

After spending time apart and ditching their wedding bands, they appeared to have worked things out, with the Chopped Canada host, 56, noting they'll all be spending the holidays together .

"Everything is amazing. Everything's great. We're having a lot of fun ," he told a reporter. "We're loving the cold weather and then getting ready for the craziness of Thanksgiving and Christmas ... I'm excited."

