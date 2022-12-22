Read full article on original website
Related
What’s the link between toxic chemicals and cancer? SLO group wants to educate families
“Many people think that the government is doing a far greater job of protecting our children and they’re not,” the founder of End Kids Cancer said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Detached house sells in Santa Barbara for $6.3 million
A spacious house built in 2007 located in the 2000 block of Las Tunas Road in Santa Barbara has a new owner. The 3,194-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 12, 2022 for $6,300,000, or $1,972 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
kclu.org
South Coast responds to hate crime incident
A Tri-Counties community is standing up to hate in the wake of a hate crime incident. It was a shocking crime, especially because of its timing. Someone distributed anti-Semitic flyers in a Santa Barbara neighborhood, just as Hanukkah was starting. Santa Barbara Police detectives are still trying to identify who was responsible.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Restaurant Roundup: Michelin Stars Come to SB, Toma's New Owners, Reopenings and More
We are ending the year with an abundance of food news, perfect for a holiday centered on eating cookies for breakfast and constantly feeling full. We highlight the Michelin stars that arrived in our county, a mainstay Italian eatery gaining new owners, another State Street biz moves on citing irreconcilable differences, and several other openings and re-openings.
Noozhawk
Conception Victim Captured Video of Fatal Dive Boat Disaster
Cell phone video captured by one of the Conception dive boat victims confirms that people below deck were awake and trying to find an escape route from the fire before they died, according to victims’ families. On Sept. 2, 2019, 34 people were killed when the Santa Barbara-based dive...
newsnationnow.com
‘Happy Days’ star in recount in California mayoral race
(NewsNation) — If you are of a certain age, you’ll know exactly where the catchphrase “Sit on it, Potsi!” is from — “Happy Days.”. These days, the actor who played Potsie, Anson Williams, has left behind acting and is making a run for mayor of Ojai, California. Like any good Hollywood plotline, the race was too close to call even weeks out from Election Day.
kclu.org
San Marcos Foothills Preserve in Santa Barbara has an unusual way to support the natural habitat
The San Marcos Foothills Preserve between Santa Barbara and Goleta is a rare gem - a protected native grassland with spectacular panoramic views of the Santa Ynez Mountains, and across to the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by increasingly developed urban landscape. The views are enjoyed by hikers, the natural wildlife and...
kclu.org
There’s good news for adult education students in Ventura County
It’s been available for school students in Ventura County for some time, but for the first time, adult school students in the county will have access to free public transportation. "I thought to myself that it would be really nice if we could include adult school students, " said...
calcoastnews.com
Illegal immigrants paid $15,000 for boat to Santa Barbara County
A jury found two Mexican men guilty on Tuesday of drug and alien trafficking charges after law enforcement caught them on a panga boat containing 45 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 illegal immigrants from Mexico on a Santa Barbara County beach, the Justice Department announced today. On the morning of...
CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura
The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here.
goldrushcam.com
Two Mexican Men Found Guilty of Smuggling Undocumented Non-Citizens on Panga Boat that Landed on Santa Barbara County Beach
December 21, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A federal jury has found two Mexican men guilty of drug and alien trafficking charges after law enforcement caught them on a panga boat containing 45 pounds of. methamphetamine and 11 undocumented non-citizens from Mexico on a Santa Barbara County beach, the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
New Building on San Andres Street?
The other day I drove by the corner of Micheltorena and San Andres Streets on the Westside and saw these massive story poles behind San Andres Hardware. It's at 621 W. Micheltorena where a small two-story business complex is now located. The new building will be over twice as big at three stories high for the new Westside Neighborhood Clinic that will move out of the small house across the street.
Santa Barbara's most recommended restaurant is a Little Caesars - here's why
As a major tourist hub that has an economy that relies heavily on hospitality, why is a budget pizza chain one of the most recommended restaurants in the city?
daytrippen.com
Reagan Ranch Center Santa Barbara Day Trip
The Reagan Ranch Center in downtown Santa Barbara is adjacent to the Amtrak station on State Street. Most folks will never get a chance to go to the Reagan Ranch, so a visit to the ranch center is the next best thing. The center features original Reagan Ranch artifacts in...
goldrushcam.com
Police Find Assault Weapon and Illegal "Ghost Gun" Manufacturing Operation During Investigation of Ventura County Man After Traffic Stop
December 22, 2022 - A Camarillo resident was arrested for possession of an assault weapon and illegal weapons manufacturing following an investigation conducted by the Camarillo Special Enforcement Detail. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 9:55 P.M. a traffic enforcement stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area of...
AOL Corp
As Conception boat burned, video shows divers trapped below deck sought way out. 34 people died
10:36 a.m. Dec. 22, 2022: An earlier headline on this story said 33 people died in the boat fire. The Conception boat fire killed 34. Following the horrific Conception boat fire in 2019, authorities offered a small solace: The 33 divers and one crew member had died of smoke inhalation and may have perished in their sleep without suffering.
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down Santa Barbara structure fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning. Crews responded to the fire at 12:49 a.m. at the 4800 block of San Gordiano Ave.
Boat carrying 16,000 pounds of squid ran aground in Channel Islands. What’s next?
In addition to dead squid, the fishing vessel Speranza Marie had 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board.
Noozhawk
Elings Park Visits Will Be a Walk in the Park — No Cars Allowed — on Christmas Day
Santa Barbara’s Elings Park is open for the community to enjoy but closed to vehicles on Christmas Day. The park’s third annual Car Free Christmas allows visitors entry through the neighborhood gates to enjoy a car-free experience from 7 a.m. to sunset on Sunday, Dec. 25. The main...
Hundreds of people line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
Friday morning, volunteers in Santa Maria helped make a holiday dinner possible for hundreds of people in need.
Comments / 0