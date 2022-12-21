ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

dakotanewsnow.com

Rivals SDSU and NDSU eager to square off for a national championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After close calls in 2017 and last year, the Dakota Marker rivalry between South DAkota State and North Dakota State will at last be contested for the FCS National Championship. And it turns out those who play in the rivalry have been just as...
FARGO, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU and NDSU at least meet with National Title at stake

Coach of #1 ranked women's basketball team enjoys coming west to Sioux Falls. Caleb Sanders & Mason MCCormick first team All-Americans. Travelers stranded as winter weather closes Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s a traveler’s worst nightmare: a winter storm right before Christmas. It’s left many people...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kvrr.com

NDSU Women’s Basketball: Bison Top Tommies

FARGO– North Dakota State Women’s Basketball is now 2-0 in Summit League play and 8-4 on the season after beating St. Thomas 74-56. After the game, star guard Heaven Hamling discussed where the team is heading into the holiday break. “Just our energy and how much fun we...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue

FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

All North Dakotans Know This – “You Can Die Out There”

One of the most significant things I have learned in my life in the last 9 years... ...ALWAYS have respect and fear for the weather in North Dakota, NEVER ever take it lightly, for it could cost you your life. I moved from San Diego, California back in 2014 to Fargo, North Dakota. I will never forget the night before I left, I watched the movie FARGO -after about ten minutes, I hit pause and said to myself "What in the heck am I doing?" Obviously, I wasn't prepared mentally or physically for the move for one simple reason - I had no idea how deadly and serious the weather is in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
northwestmoinfo.com

Nebraska Man Arrested Tuesday in Holt County on Driving Trio

Troopers report the arrest of a Nebraska man Tuesday in Holt County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Hastings, Nebraska resident Donnie R. Wiggins on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, following another bus or truck closer than 300 feet, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license – a second offense.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Dangerous Cold: Snow & Blowing Snow Likely

A Wind chill Warning has been issued for the area until 3:00 AM Wednesday here in the Fargo area, while areas around Jamestown and westward will remain in the warning through most of the week. A winter weather advisory then goes into effect for portions of the southern valley and Minnesota from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 6:00 AM Thursday. Although that will likely be extended through Thursday and Friday and potentially even need to be upgraded to a Blizzard warning Friday as ground blizzard-like to ground blizzard conditions will become more likely, along with very cold temperatures.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
VALLEY CITY, ND
kfgo.com

Driver injured in rollover on icy I-29 in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – One person was injured in a crash in Richland County Tuesday night. It happened at MM 1 on I-29 around 8 p.m. The State Patrol says the driver of a pickup was headed north, lost control on the icy road and slid into the east ditch, rolled, and landed on its roof.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
FARGO, ND
gifamilyradio.com

Fonner Park Gets Green Light For Temporary Casino

The long awaited temporary casino is coming to Grand Island!. According to a facebook post Grand Island Casino Resort received their license and approval on the hours of operation from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The approval passed with unanimous support. Doors to the temporary casino will open on...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
valleynewslive.com

Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KSNB Local4

Armed robbery at Grand Island hotel

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel on South Locust Street. GIPD was called out to Travelodge around 12:45 a.m. Thursday for a reported robbery. An employee reported to police that two men entered the lobby, one showing a firearm, causing...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project

(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
MOORHEAD, MN

