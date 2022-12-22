Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Locals bundling up during hard freeze warning
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With people in our area used to more temperate weather during the holiday season, the frigid temperatures were a wakeup call for many as they left their homes this morning. It was in the 20s around sunrise and people are bundling up today, trying to stay warm.
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeowners getting creative to protect plants during extreme cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost too late to prepare for this cold -- but you still have time to protect your plants. If you’re not sure if the plant will make it -- if it’s potted you might want to bring it inside or definitely cover it up. And as we found out -- some homeowners are getting creative.
WALA-TV FOX10
Try these tips to keep pipes from freezing
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The cold arrived Friday, December 23, 2022 and if you waited to buy pipe insulation or faucet covers for your outside hose bibs, you’re probably out of luck. Most hardware stores sold out days ago. There are some other things you can do to protect your pipes.
WALA-TV FOX10
Last minute Christmas shoppers brave the cold, crowds, and traffic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waiting to get all that Christmas shopping done will get you every time -- especially this year. Last minute shoppers not only have to contend with the crowds and traffic, but now the extreme cold weather. “It’s way too cold. Regretting waiting last minute. I don’t...
WALA-TV FOX10
Advice for homeowners who will be traveling for Christmas when freeze hits
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners likely are well-familiar with advice for protecting their pipes when a deep-freeze hits – cover exposed pipes and leave the faucet dripping overnight. But what about those who will be traveling out of town, as many are over the Christmas holidays?. Jake Sellers, a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Warming centers offer refuge from the cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good Samaritans in the community are opening warming shelters to rescue folks from the bitter cold. These shelters aren’t just for the homeless, but for anyone seeking a refuge from the cold. Cave Ministries on Lott Road is just one of several warming shelters. Free...
WALA-TV FOX10
Eastern Shore braces for arctic blast
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Cities on the Eastern Shore braced for the arctic blast by taking some necessary precautions. City parks and piers in Fairhope and Daphne turned off their water to prevent any pipes from bursting. Fairhope posting “restrooms closed” signs on the pier, weatherizing facilities and shutting off...
Local plumbers warn about pipes bursting due to extreme drops in temperature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pascagoula under citywide boil water notice
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water notice. The notice comes as the result of a broken main somewhere in the city, likely caused by weather. Public works crews are currently working to find it and resolve the issue.
Here are a few places to find a free meal around the holidays in Mobile
As Christmas approaches, people may be feeling the financial crunch of a big holiday meal and buying gifts for family members. In fact, the problem with food insecurity in coastal Alabama is widespread: according to the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, 65,000 people in Mobile County struggled with food insecurity in 2020, and 27,000 in Baldwin County.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin fire officials urge space heater safety ahead of cold weather
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - As the temperatures plummet Thursday night, December 22, 2022 it’s important to stay warm but it’s even more important to do it safely. Many people will use space heaters for warmth, and they are the leading causes of house fires and deaths this time of year.
utv44.com
Power companies preparing for possible outages ahead of weekend weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As temperatures drop, power companies in our area are getting ready for a significant increase in energy usage. People can expect their power bills to be much higher. Of course, there's ways to keep that bill as low as possible. Companies like Alabama Power and Baldwin EMC have been preparing for this cold snap for several days.
Atmore Advance
Some 3,000 were without power this morning
Approximately 3,000 customers were without power in the Atmore area this morning, according to officials. Alabama Power External Affairs Manager Beth Thomas said at about 6 a.m. this morning, the company experienced an equipment failure in the area. Thomas said service was restored to most customers by 10 a.m. Thomas...
Pastor opens church during cold weather snap for Christmas weekend
WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Cold temperatures along the Gulf Coast could make sleeping outside dangerous. It’s why several warming centers are open through Christmas weekend. Typically, you could see people walking up to the doors of Cave Ministries for Sunday morning service, but for the next few days, families will head to the church to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Cedar Point Pier to close temporarily due to weather
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Frigid weather is causing the temporary closure of a popular south Mobile County fishing spot. Cedar Point Pier, 18250 Dauphin Island Pkwy., will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26 because the arctic blast is expected to yield unsafe conditions on the pier, county officials said Wednesday in a statement.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
WALA-TV FOX10
3 injured in crash on U.S. 45
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment. Arriving...
WLOS.com
As virus mutates, COVID symptoms are changing
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Health officials across the country are warning the holidays could cause a spike in illnesses like flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID. But the coronavirus of 2022 is not the same strain that rocked the world in March 2020. Now, even the most common symptoms have changed. It's becoming hard to tell if your runny nose is from the common winter cold, or from COVID-19. It's hitting people hard, one of those people being WPMI's Karris Harmon's dad. He caught COVID mid-December and, although he's fine now, he said for those first couple of days, he honestly wasn't sure he'd pull through.
Head on crash in Citronelle, ‘Jaws of Life’ used in rescue: Citronelle Fire & Rescue
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Fire and Rescue said they responded to a head on crash on Coy Smith Highway and Meinhardt Loop early Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post. CFR said they were called at around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 for a two car, head on crash where both cars […]
utv44.com
USA Today ranks Bellingrath Gardens and Home's holiday light display #9 in nation
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- Belligrath Gardens and Home's "Magic Christmas in Lights" holiday display has been ranked in the Top 10 in the nation for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights, according to USA Today. Belligrath Gardens' holiday display ranked #9 on USA Today's Top 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.
