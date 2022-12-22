Memphis Grizzlies (19-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-18, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -4; over/under is 228.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are 9-8 against conference opponents. Golden State is 1-3 in one-possession...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO