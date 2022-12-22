Read full article on original website
Dallas 112, Houston 106
Percentages: FG .450, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (Doncic 6-12, Dinwiddie 3-8, Pinson 2-2, Bertans 2-6, Ntilikina 1-2, Wood 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 0-7). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Wood 4, Bertans, Hardaway Jr., Wright IV). Turnovers: 14 (Doncic 7, Ntilikina 4, Wright IV...
Boston 121, Minnesota 109
Percentages: FG .484, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Russell 3-7, Edwards 3-10, Reid 2-4, McDaniels 1-3, Nowell 1-7, Minott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (McDaniels 3, Edwards 2, Reid 2, Russell). Turnovers: 16 (Reid 4, Edwards 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Rivers 2, Russell...
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
Percentages: FG .495, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Aldama 2-2, Bane 2-8, Brooks 1-1, Roddy 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jones 0-2, Morant 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Aldama 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Adams). Turnovers: 10 (Morant 3, Williams 3, Bane,...
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
WASHINGTON (125) Kuzma 14-23 2-3 32, Porzingis 2-11 3-5 7, Gafford 2-2 2-3 6, Beal 10-16 2-3 24, Morris 4-7 6-6 16, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Hachimura 9-15 0-0 21, Kispert 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 49-88 17-24 125. SACRAMENTO (111) Barnes 4-13 1-2 11, Murray 1-8...
Denver 120, Portland 107
Percentages: FG .448, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Lillard 4-11, Grant 3-6, Nurkic 1-2, Simons 1-10, Sharpe 0-1, Watford 0-1, Hart 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Nurkic 2, Eubanks). Turnovers: 13 (Nurkic 4, Hart 3, Grant 2, Simons 2, Eubanks, Johnson). Steals:...
New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125
Percentages: FG .436, FT .825. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Murphy III 5-8, Alvarado 3-7, McCollum 3-8, Graham 1-4, Marshall 1-4, Daniels 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (McCollum 2, Hernangomez, Jones). Turnovers: 21 (McCollum 4, Hernangomez 3, Jones 3, Marshall 3, Hayes...
PEPPERDINE 81, GEORGE WASHINGTON 70
Percentages: FG .435, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Bishop 1-3, Edwards 1-5, Clark 0-1, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Edwards). Turnovers: 13 (Lindo 5, Bishop 3, Edwards 2, Adams, Dean, Harris). Steals: 7 (Bishop 2, Edwards 2, Harris 2, Clark). Technical Fouls: None.
Indiana 111, Miami 108
Percentages: FG .482, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 21-47, .447 (Haliburton 10-16, Hield 7-11, Nembhard 2-8, Mathurin 1-1, Smith 1-3, McConnell 0-1, Turner 0-1, Brissett 0-2, Duarte 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 3, Turner 2, Haliburton). Turnovers: 16 (Turner 4, Haliburton 3, Mathurin 2, McConnell...
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.
Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117
Percentages: FG .484, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (LaVine 4-9, Vucevic 3-7, Dragic 2-4, White 2-4, Dosunmu 1-2, Williams 1-2, DeRozan 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dosunmu 2, DeRozan, Williams). Turnovers: 4 (Dosunmu, Vucevic, White, Williams). Steals: 6 (DeRozan 2, Dosunmu, LaVine, Vucevic, Williams).
Friday's Scores
Reynolds vs. Century, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11. NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. A_66,919. NYGMin. First downs2322. Total Net...
Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34
Phi_FG J.Elliott 25, 11:16. Phi_Sweat 42 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 9:18. Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:52. Dal_Lamb 36 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 11:34. Phi_Minshew 1 run (J.Elliott kick), 7:08. Dal_FG Maher 21, 1:49. Phi_FG J.Elliott 47, :06. Third Quarter. Phi_D.Smith 14 pass from Minshew (J.Elliott kick), 9:00. Dal_FG...
Warriors play the Grizzlies on Christmas day
Memphis Grizzlies (19-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-18, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -4; over/under is 228.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are 9-8 against conference opponents. Golden State is 1-3 in one-possession...
