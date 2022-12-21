ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

gifamilyradio.com

Husker Volleyball Adds Transfer Merritt Beason

(Lincoln, NE) - The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
