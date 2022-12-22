Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Dawson, Garfield, McCone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 19:22:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Southwest Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility to 1/2 mile, and additional mixed precipitation. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight MST tonight. For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight tonight to 7 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Richland; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation and cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero. Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility to 1/2 mile. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight MST tonight. For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight tonight to 7 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Foot Hills, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MST SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. * WHEN...From 7 AM MST Sunday through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds could damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds may lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow on the open plains, reducing visibility at times.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Divide, Dunn, Emmons by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Williams HAZARDOUS WINTER WEATHER LATE TONIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY An Alberta clipper will bring a variety of winter weather hazards to western and central North Dakota late tonight through Christmas Day. Light snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are likely from northwest North Dakota late tonight spreading into portions of central North Dakota Christmas morning, possibly followed by scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Much of western and central North Dakota could see a brief period of mixed precipitation Christmas morning, which may produce a light glaze of ice accumulation over some locations. Finally, northwest winds are expected to become very strong Christmas afternoon, with gusts as high as 55 mph. The strong winds may create areas of blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility, but warmer temperatures on Christmas Day may reduce this threat, especially southwest and south central where winds will be the strongest. If you have travel plans on Christmas Day, be sure to stay up-to- date on the latest forecast information.
