Effective: 2022-12-24 19:22:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Southwest Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility to 1/2 mile, and additional mixed precipitation. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight MST tonight. For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight tonight to 7 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

DAWSON COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO