Flood Advisory issued for Gallatin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 19:19:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Gallatin FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following county, Gallatin. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 717 PM MST, gauge reports indicated an ice jam. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly near the advisory area. - Ice jams and resulting flooding impacts are unpredictable. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Petroleum by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 19:22:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Petroleum WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Petroleum County. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
