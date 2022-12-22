Effective: 2022-12-24 19:19:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Gallatin FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following county, Gallatin. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 717 PM MST, gauge reports indicated an ice jam. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly near the advisory area. - Ice jams and resulting flooding impacts are unpredictable. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GALLATIN COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO