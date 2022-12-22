Effective: 2022-12-25 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Richland; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation and cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero. Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility to 1/2 mile. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight MST tonight. For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight tonight to 7 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

DANIELS COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO