PJ Hall pours in 25 as Clemson rolls past Georgia Tech

PJ Hall scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Clemson to a 79-66 victory over Georgia Tech in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Wednesday at Atlanta.

Hunter Tyson added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers (10-3, 2-0 ACC).

Hall shot 12 of 18 from the field to go along with three assists, while Tyson hit 6 of 12 from the floor, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range. Brevin Galloway chipped in 14 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Chase Hunter finished with 14 points and four assists.

The Tigers, who led by as many as 23 points in the second half, shot 31 of 62 (50 percent) from the field, including 5 of 18 (27.8 percent) from 3-point range. Clemson, which has won six of its past seven games, outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 40-28.

Georgia Tech (7-5, 0-2), which has dropped two of its past three games, was led by Miles Kelly, who had 17 points and five rebounds. Kyle Sturdivant added 14 points, while Jalon Moore added 12 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists.

The Yellow Jackets shot 25 of 58 (43.1 percent) from the field, including 5 of 23 (21.7 percent) from beyond the arc.

After leading 40-26 at halftime, Clemson opened the second half on a 9-5 run to take an 18-point lead following Tyson’s 3-pointer with 15:28 left.

Galloway’s 3-pointer pushed the edge to 62-40 with 9:44 to go.

Trailing 14-10, Clemson took control of the game for good by going on a 18-1 run to take a 13-point lead following back-to-back 3-pointers by Galloway and Tyson, the latter with 7:38 left in the half.

Hall scored 14 points and Hunter eight in the first 20 minutes for Clemson, which shot 17 of 31 (54.8 percent) from the field before the break, including 2 of 9 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arc.

Georgia Tech was led by Moore’s 10 first-half points, while Kelly added five.

The Yellow Jackets shot 9 of 26 (34.6 percent) from the field prior to halftime, including 2 of 11 (18.2 percent) from distance.

