ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Sixers pummel lowly Pistons for sixth straight win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gifcS_0jqsT5cf00

Joel Embiid had 22 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Detroit Pistons 113-93 on Wednesday.

Tobias Harris added 17 points and James Harden contributed 15 points and eight assists for the Sixers, who won their sixth in a row on a seven-game homestand.

De’Anthony Melton scored 12, Georges Niang added 11 and Montrezl Harrell had 10 for the Sixers, who continue to play without Tyrese Maxey (fractured left foot). P.J. Tucker pulled down 10 rebounds.

Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 18 points, Killian Hayes added 12 and Saddiq Bey had 11. Marvin Bagley III had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in with 10 points for the Pistons, who lost their fourth straight.

The Sixers jumped out to a 58-41 lead when Shake Milton dropped in a 3-pointer from the wing with 5:33 remaining in the second quarter.

After an empty Pistons possession, Embiid scored for a 19-point advantage.

Hayes soon hit a short jumper, Ivey threw down a dunk and the Pistons closed within 15.

The Sixers led 63-51 at halftime thanks in large part to 14 points from Embiid and 12 from Harden.

Detroit took only seven 3-pointers in the opening half and made two.

Harris hit a short turnaround jumper in the lane, Harden followed with a layup and the Sixers surged to a 75-57 lead with 7:58 left in the third.
The Pistons scored the next five points before Harris received an alley-oop pass from Milton and dunked for a 15-point lead.

Detroit tightened defensively and Ivey drove to the basket and scored with 2:58 remaining to slice the deficit to 83-74.

The Sixers then proceeded on a 9-0 run to go ahead by 18.

Philadelphia held a 92-78 advantage at the end of the third.

The game became a bit sloppy in the opening four minutes of the fourth with the Sixers ahead by 17.

Melton then knocked down consecutive treys and Philadelphia went ahead 104-83 with 6:27 to go.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?

The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars

The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let’s start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-6, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for injured Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
DALLAS, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

93K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy