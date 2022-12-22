Dangerously cold temperatures surging towards Texas, hardware store in Houston out of freeze supplies

Read full article on original website
Wind from arctic blast left thousands of Houstonians without power
HOUSTON — Wind from the arctic blast knocked power from thousands of Houston homes leaving them in the cold for hours overnight on Thursday, according to CenterPoint Energy. The work to restore power continued Friday with the cold air expected to stick around the Houston area for a few more days.
spacecityweather.com
The weather outside is quite frightful this morning in Houston
Okay, campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your booties ’cause it’s cooooold out there today! Unlike 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” this will soon be a distant memory as we warm up heading into next week. But in the meantime, it is our coldest morning since February of 2021. Houston has so far bottomed out at 16°, and the coldest reading I can find as of 6:30 AM is 10° up in New Waverly. I also saw an 11 just outside Tomball. Whatever the case, it’s about 10 to 20 degrees in most places this morning, and it’s cold.
austinnews.net
Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast
HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
fox26houston.com
Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes
HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter storm
HOUSTON, Tex. - As the winter storm sweeps across the country, Houston residents have been warned that electrical outages are possible. CenterPoint Energy, Houston’s largest electric delivery company, warned residents ahead of the storm, urging caution and preparation regarding potential power outages.
fox26houston.com
Temperatures plummet across Houston area as arctic winter freeze arrives
HOUSTON - Temperatures across the Houston area dropped quickly Thursday afternoon. After reaching roughly 60 degrees, temperatures fell into the twenties by Thursday evening. "This is cold and with the wind chill factors, it’s very, very cold," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The National Weather Service has issued Hard...
spacecityweather.com
A slow—emphasis on slow—warming trend begins today, lasting through the holiday period
Good morning. Much of Houston has once again sunk into the upper teens this morning, as a hard freeze grips the region. However, this will be the worst of it, with Houston seeing one more night in the 20s heading into Christmas morning. Next week looks considerably warmer. Christmas Eve.
Dangerously cold wind chills to remain in Houston through Christmas
Wind chill values aren't expected to climb above freezing until Christmas, according to the NWS.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze: Deer Park residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve. The City of Deer Park sent out a notice around 8 a.m. on Saturday that asked residents to stop dripping their faucets, check for leaks, and conserve water. In their...
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
fox26houston.com
Problems caused by the arctic blast
With Houston locked into another night of freezing temperatures, plumbers prepare for a lot for a lot of calls on busted pipes. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff speaks to plumbers about the issues they're already seeing.
cw39.com
Pipe-busting Arctic air arrives in Texas | Why you’ll want to keep pipes protected for several days
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The long-anticipated major cold front is carving through Texas today with extremely cold air and strong winds behind it. It arrives in Houston during the afternoon with a rapid drop in temperatures along with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph. Multiple alerts are in effect for...
CBS Austin
ERCOT underestimates Thursday night's electric demand ahead of cold Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — We are looking at some very cold temperatures here in Central Texas over the next 12 hours, and if Thursday night was any indication, we do not have a firm idea of how much demand for electricity there will be, besides "a lot." Thursday night, ERCOT missed the forecasted demand by as much as 10,000 megawatts at some points.
fox26houston.com
Several refineries, plants flaring amid Houston freeze
HOUSTON - Several Houston-area refineries and plants are flaring as the area experiences freezing temperatures. The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said Friday morning that several industrial facilities experienced a loss of power, and heavy flaring was expected. At least nine facilities in Pasadena, Deer Park, Houston, Channelview, and...
spacecityweather.com
Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight
The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
spacecityweather.com
As the region faces another cold night, energy companies ask Texans to conserve power right now
Hi everyone. Just a quick update this evening to set the table for a very cold night, and to provide what limited information we can on the state’s power situation. The bottom line is that lows tonight will drop to around 20 degrees in the city of Houston, with colder weather in outlying areas, and as temperatures plummet we are likely to see a strain on the state’s power grid. Please conserve energy during the next few hours.
Houston-area refineries flare chemicals amid arctic freeze
Extreme winter temperatures led facilities in Baytown and Pasadena to burn off excess chemicals.
