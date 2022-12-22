ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Vanessa Guillen

A Killeen woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to four federal charges related to the 2020 killing of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén. Cecily Ann Aguilar, 24, who fought last year to have her confession thrown out, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making false statements. Eleven federal charges were filed against her in the case.
Detroit Rapper Creme Arrested By The Feds For $5M Fraud Case

Detroit rapper Creme can hang up her running shoes and cool her heels after a long month on the lamb, but federal authorities finally caught up with Creme due to tax evasion charges. Creme, whose real name is Sameerah Marrell, was scheduled to plead guilty to tax evasion charges stemming...
Florida Rep Responsible For 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Indicted On 6 Counts Of Fraud In Alleged COVID Relief Scheme Totaling $150K

Florida representative Joe Harding, who is known for his controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill, was indicted on six counts of fraud for allegedly obtaining and misusing $150,000 in COVID relief funds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rep. Harding, 35, was accused of misusing funds obtained from two applications to the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The program was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that risked closure and layoffs due to severe financial loss brought by the impact of the pandemic. In total, Harding was charged with six counts of fraud that included alleged money...
This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail

When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California.  US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
Todd and Julie Chrisley Potentially Facing Another Significant Loss Following Prison Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley may be facing another significant loss after they had received their prison sentencing. A report from the New York Post indicates that the couple also was hit with $17.2 million in damages. The Post report also states that sources close to the Chrisleys say they may have to sell their duel Nashville mansion in order to help along with the restitution.
Louisiana staged truck accident case back in court; 2 more plead guilty

Remember the Louisiana staged accident scam and investigation? It’s kicking into gear again. After months of no news regarding indictments, guilty pleas or sentencings, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced this week two recent guilty pleas. But neither were for what is still expected to...
Third man pleads guilty ahead of First NBC Bank federal fraud trial

A former borrower of First NBC Bank, the New Orleans institution that collapsed five years ago, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, becoming the third of five men to enter a guilty plea after being charged in a 49-count indictment alleging their criminal actions led to the bank’s demise.
2 suspects in murder for hire case charged with wire fraud

Two of the men charged in the murder for hire case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man are now facing federal wire fraud charges, court records show. Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay are due in appear in U.S. District Court by video next week to answer the charges contained in an updated indictment filed earlier this month by federal prosecutors.
