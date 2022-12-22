Read full article on original website
White gunman who massacred 10 Black people willing to plead guilty to federal charges to avoid death penalty, lawyer says
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The white gunman who pleaded guilty to state charges in the massacre of 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket is willing to plead guilty to federal charges if spared the death penalty, his lawyer said in court Friday. Payton Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty last month...
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Vanessa Guillen
A Killeen woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to four federal charges related to the 2020 killing of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén. Cecily Ann Aguilar, 24, who fought last year to have her confession thrown out, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making false statements. Eleven federal charges were filed against her in the case.
US Attorney's Office and FBI unseals indictment against 14 gang members
U.S. Attorneys in New York unsealed a 10-count indictment against 14 members of the Young Gunnaz Gang for racketeering and drug distribution.
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years federal prison for tax, wire fraud
Attorney Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her litigation against former President Donald Trump, was sentenced in Orange County Monday to 14 years in federal prison for tax and wire fraud. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said Avenatti’s sentence will run consecutively —...
Detroit Rapper Creme Arrested By The Feds For $5M Fraud Case
Detroit rapper Creme can hang up her running shoes and cool her heels after a long month on the lamb, but federal authorities finally caught up with Creme due to tax evasion charges. Creme, whose real name is Sameerah Marrell, was scheduled to plead guilty to tax evasion charges stemming...
Son tells jury that former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud is ‘selfless, hard working’
The jury also heard Michael Capps testify in his own defense.
3 brothers charged for defrauding government out of millions with fake farms
Three brothers are facing federal charges for allegedly swindling the government out of millions of dollars in pandemic relief money.
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
Florida Rep Responsible For 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Indicted On 6 Counts Of Fraud In Alleged COVID Relief Scheme Totaling $150K
Florida representative Joe Harding, who is known for his controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill, was indicted on six counts of fraud for allegedly obtaining and misusing $150,000 in COVID relief funds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rep. Harding, 35, was accused of misusing funds obtained from two applications to the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The program was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that risked closure and layoffs due to severe financial loss brought by the impact of the pandemic. In total, Harding was charged with six counts of fraud that included alleged money...
This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail
When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, pleads guilty to charges that carry up to 110 years in prison following FTX collapse
Both Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their guilty pleas.
Mississippi Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime After Burning a Cross in His Front Yard to Intimidate Black Neighbors
A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to A federal hate crime after burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate his Black neighbors. Axel Charles Cox faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, or both. Nearly two years ago on Dec. 3, 2020, Cox...
Todd and Julie Chrisley Potentially Facing Another Significant Loss Following Prison Sentencing
Todd and Julie Chrisley may be facing another significant loss after they had received their prison sentencing. A report from the New York Post indicates that the couple also was hit with $17.2 million in damages. The Post report also states that sources close to the Chrisleys say they may have to sell their duel Nashville mansion in order to help along with the restitution.
Alabama family sentenced by feds for running 'one of the largest cockfighting enterprises' in the US
The Justice Department has announced the sentencing of the seventh and final member of an Alabama family accused of running an “expansive cockfighting operation.”
Sam Bankman-Fried had to be 'awakened' by a court official after closing his eyes during his extradition hearing, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried was in court in the Bahamas on Monday, where he was expected to agree to extradition to the US over eight criminal charges.
Louisiana staged truck accident case back in court; 2 more plead guilty
Remember the Louisiana staged accident scam and investigation? It’s kicking into gear again. After months of no news regarding indictments, guilty pleas or sentencings, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced this week two recent guilty pleas. But neither were for what is still expected to...
Third man pleads guilty ahead of First NBC Bank federal fraud trial
A former borrower of First NBC Bank, the New Orleans institution that collapsed five years ago, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, becoming the third of five men to enter a guilty plea after being charged in a 49-count indictment alleging their criminal actions led to the bank’s demise.
Convicted Murdaugh accomplice asks court to hear from jurors dismissed in federal fraud trial
Two jurors were dismissed before Alex Murdaugh’s former banker was convicted on federal fraud and conspiracy charges. His lawyers say that should get him a new trial.
2 suspects in murder for hire case charged with wire fraud
Two of the men charged in the murder for hire case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man are now facing federal wire fraud charges, court records show. Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay are due in appear in U.S. District Court by video next week to answer the charges contained in an updated indictment filed earlier this month by federal prosecutors.
