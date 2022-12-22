ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Stitt declares “State Of Emergency” due to winter storm

By Terré Gables/KFOR
 6 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – As Oklahomans prepared for severe weather beginning Wednesday the State of Oklahoma prepared for any expected damages or undue hardship to properties, utilities and travel within the state.

Governor Stitt has declared a disaster emergency under this executive order that it may be necessary to provide for the rendering of mutual assistance among the State and political subdivisions of the State with respect to carrying out disaster emergency functions during the continuance of the State emergency.

Utility companies release policy on connection shut offs during extreme cold temperatures

The State Emergency Operations Plan is now activated and resources of all State departments and agencies available to meet this emergency for the following counties:

Adair, Alfalfa, Atoka, Beaver, Beckham, blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cimarron, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Haskell, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, roger Mills, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Texas, Tillman, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, Washita, Woods, and Woodward.

