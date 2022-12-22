ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Police searching for man who broke into Santa Ana residence

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10t9sU_0jqsRO5x00

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 21 AM Edition) 02:07

Police are searching for a man who broke into a Santa Ana home late Tuesday evening and woke the residents as he was standing over their bed.

According to Santa Ana Police Department, the man broke into the locked home and made his way through the home before ending up in the owner's bedroom.

Once they woke, the owner was able to force the suspect out of the home after realizing it was not one of their children.

Officers asked anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts to contact them at (714) 245-8551.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Officers shoot pipe-wielding man in Westminster: Police

A homeless man armed with a pipe was shot by at least one officer from the Westminster Police Department early Saturday morning, police said. The 29-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot just before 1 a.m. after officers responded to reported vandalism in the 9100 block of Bolsa Avenue, police said in a […]
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Armed robbery suspect who led police on lengthy pursuit Thursday evening arrested

Irwindale police have arrested a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon, just before he led them on a lengthy pursuit throughout the Southland. According to a press released from Irwindale Police Department, officers were initially dispatched to the 6600 block of Irwindale Avenue after receiving reports of an armed robbery in the area. They found the suspect inside of his vehicle, a black Honda Accord, near Gladstone Street and Dugan Avenue in Azusa and attempted to perform a "high-risk vehicle stop; however, the suspect did not stop for the officers' emergency lights and sirens and actively...
IRWINDALE, CA
newsantaana.com

Shots were allegedly fired outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza

The Costa Mesa Police received calls about a shooting in a parking lot outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza on Thursday night, Dec. 22., at around 8:30 p.m. Police investigators believe that there may have been an attempted robbery prompted the shooting, but the victim fended off the robber by pulling a gun and firing it.
COSTA MESA, CA
HeySoCal

Armed man shot dead by deputies during barricade identified

An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head was identified Friday. The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Orange County inmate dies in custody

An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Woman wounded in car-to-car shooting in San Bernardino

Authorities are searching for a driver who reportedly opened fire on another vehicle while driving in San Bernardino on Thursday. The incident occurred around noon in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino known as Rosena Ranch, when a woman and a passenger in her car were involved in some sort of dispute with another vehicle near Sierra Avenue, just south of the 15 Freeway in Fontana. According to investigators, the suspect followed the victim to Rosena Ranch, shooting into her vehicle and fleeing from the scene. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and administered medical aid before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Deputies were still searching for the suspect, and have no additional information available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 356-6767.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Two families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator

The Orange County Fire Authority managed to rescue nine people that were stuck inside a trapped elevator at a hotel in Buena Park on Saturday morning. OCFA firefighters were called to the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to help two families get out of the elevator. It's unclear what caused the elevator malfunction. Fortunately, there were no injuries were reported. The hotel where the elevator rescue took place is located on the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard. 
BUENA PARK, CA
police1.com

Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff

LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Man armed with large knife tries to break into Pasadena home, suspect at large

Startling surveillance footage shows a man armed with a large knife trying to enter a Pasadena woman's home Tuesday evening. Now, authorities are desperately looking for the man, who allegedly attempted entering a number of other homes in the area. The video shows the man, armed with what appears to be a kitchen knife, stabbing a tree in the yard and making slicing motions outside of the woman's home as he tries to jiggle her door open. "I was terrified," the woman said. "It was very frightening."Wishing to remain unnamed, the woman said that she and her boyfriend were going through their...
PASADENA, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

54-Year-Old Los Angeles Woman Found Guilty Of Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend in 2015

BATON ROUGE, L.A. – 54 yrs. old woman, 7 years after she allegedly murdered a family friend, was plead guilty in a trial this week. After a 2-week trial, a judge found Meshell Hale guilty of poisoning Damian Skipper, her boyfriend, with barium acetate, according to WVLA-TV. Advocates convey that Hale chose a bench trial over a jury trial. Hale made her 3 purchases of her poison digitally paid for it with her credit card and delivered it to her home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store

A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Sheriff's Department Mourns K9 Jack Killed in Gardena Standoff

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo. The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Possibly intoxicated driver armed with a BB gun busted at a McDonalds in Tustin

Tustin police officers responded to a McDonald’s for a possible intoxicated driver. A witness reported the driver had passed out in the drive-thru before waking up again. As officers arrived on scene, they observed the vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot. Officers stopped the vehicle and removed the...
TUSTIN, CA
oc-breeze.com

Huntington Beach Police Department makes arrest for murder in relation to the December 5, 2022, homicide

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) arrested 33-year-old Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula for the murder of 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseuth of Los Angeles. Since December 5, 2022, Detectives from the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit have tirelessly worked to identify and arrest...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
27K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy