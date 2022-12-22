Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
"All those bases are covered" County officials talk future of old jail, Vigo County 9-1-1
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners are beginning to consider plans for what to do with the old county jail. Vigo County commissioner Chris Switzer and county councilman Todd Thacker both say they'd like to get public input on what happens with the old jail. Switzer said that...
bsquarebulletin.com
Ice storm: Bloomington mayor vetoes city council resolution on CIB for convention center expansion
A Bloomington city council resolution in support of a capital improvement board (CIB) as the governance method for a convention center expansion, has been vetoed by mayor John Hamilton. The announcement of the veto came at 3:15 p.m. Friday, the day before Christmas Eve, when local overnight temperatures had dipped...
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington nixes zoning request for new jail, puts off purchase of Showers building as police HQ
The purchase of the western part of the Showers building, which also houses city hall, won’t be decided by Bloomington’s city council until next year. But in a separate action on Wednesday night, the council did effectively decide that the site of a new Monroe County jail will not be the county government’s first choice, which was an 87-acre piece of land in the southwestern corner of Bloomington.
WTHI
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Ballot Issues: Jacob Lane to Sue, Jakob Dazey Victim of Major Mistake
(Above, Clockwise L to R) Danville Election Commission Attorney John Beardsley, DEC Executive Director Sandy Delhaye, Barb Bailey, Dave Ryan, and Tom Mellen. Wednesday afternoon’s (Dec 21) Danville Election Commission hearing, held in the Vermilion County Board Committee Room, was literally a double-header of ballot issues with two different plots. In the first half, hopeful mayoral challenger Jacob Lane was officially voted off the 2023 Consolidated Election ballot by the Danville Election Commission’s Tom Mellen, Dave Ryan, and Barb Bailey; on the basis that, agreeing with Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr’s objection; he did not have enough valid signatures on his filing petition because some were not registered to vote and some were from outside of the Danville City Limits.
WTHI
Police in Sullivan County rescue injured owl on US 41
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County lent a hand to an injured owl. A post on the sheriff's office's social media account says the owl was hit by a vehicle and hurt. It happened on US 41 near Shelburn. The post says Deputy Luke Haddix, Deputy Cole...
wamwamfm.com
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
wbiw.com
Greene County under a level one travel advisory
GREENE CO. – Resident of Greene County Board of Commissioner President Nathan Abram has placed Greene County’s Road Status to Level One or Advisory until 6:00 p.m. tonight. At that time he has ordered to advance to Level Two, Watch Status until 8:00 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. Indiana...
1 shot in Vincennes in domestic battery case
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A domestic situation ended with a victim shot in the leg and a Vincennes man arrested Thursday night. According to Vincennes Police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Joice Street with a report that a male subject had been shot. When police arrived they found the victim with […]
WTHI
Nine puppies were abandoned at Terre Haute Humane Society as shelter struggles with overcrowding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society says several puppies were abandoned at the shelter on Wednesday night. A litter of nine puppies and one dog were dumped. And then on Thursday alone, 27 animals were taken to the shelter. The humane society is already dealing with...
WTHI
Warming centers open after gas outage reported in Hymera
SULLIVAN CO., Ind. (WTHI) - People in Sullivan County have a couple places to warm up after gas outage was reported Friday evening. Two warming centers have opened in or near Shelburn:. - Thunderbird Station 2, 135 W Mill Street. - Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1781 E County Rd 850...
Bloomington woman gets federal prison time for making false statements to buy firearm on behalf of convicted felon
INDIANAPOLIS — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm. Court documents state Ariel Campbell, 28, bought an AR-style pistol with a high-capacity magazine from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Bloomington on Feb. 26, 2021. Campbell acted as if […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)
Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
Vigo County under travel advisory through Saturday
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With wintry weather hitting the area, the Vigo County Commissioners have declared a travel advisory for the county. What is beginning as rain is expected to transition into a wintry mix before changing over to snowfall as the cold air moves in Thursday evening. In response to this, the commissioners […]
State Police: I-74 in Vermilion County open again after crash
Update 11:51 a.m. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 has reopened, State Police officials said. There is currently no word about any injuries that were caused by the crash. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down due to a three-vehicle crash in Tilton, State Police officials said. The crash happened at […]
ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer […]
14news.com
Vincennes police investigating after man shot in leg, one person arrested
VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail after police say he shot another man in the leg. According to a press release, that happened Thursday around 7:43 p.m. in the 1500 block of Joice Street. Officials with Vincennes Police Department say when they arrived on scene they found...
UPDATE: Hymera gas restored to customers
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Gas has been restored to Ohio Valley Gas customers in Hymera. According to Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Pirtle, crews were able to restore gas early Saturday morning. The gas outage left 250 customers without natural gas Friday, according to Ohio Valley Gas. If anyone is still struggling with the […]
People using warming center in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A number of warming centers have opened in the Wabash Valley to give people shelter from the extreme cold. We checked in with Reach Services’ warming center at their Pathways Day Center. It’s open 24 hours through Monday, Dec. 26. It’s located at 504 S. 15th Street. Autumn Dowell is […]
Comments / 0