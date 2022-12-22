ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, MS

One killed in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart

By Kaitlin Howell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

RICHLAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart.

According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21.

Richland police initially said they responded to an incident involving a weapon at the Walmart.

MBI officials said the suspect in the shooting died. There are no other known injuries at this time.

Once MBI completes their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

