Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Man arrested for shooting on S. 27th Street

Billings police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened on 27th Street South Wednesday. Melvin Pretty On Top has been arrested and remains in custody on the charges of homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence, according to BPD Lt. Lennick. We’ll keep you updated as information is made...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Man dies at hospital after shooting on south side of Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating a deadly shooting which took place along South 27th street late Wednesday night. According to a tweet from Sergeant Harley Cagle, around 8 p.m. police responded to a report of a man who was shot on the 200 block S. 27th Street in Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings man arrested for two local burglaries

42-year-old Felix Larance a Billings local, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at both the Maverick Casino and the Sinclair Station in Billings. Both robberies happened in the past week. The robbery at the Maverick Casino happened on December 14th and Larance allegedly pointed a handgun at...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Suspect arrested in connection with gas station robbery

BILLINGS, Mont. - A gas station on Broadwater Ave. was robbed Friday night. Billings police report that around 9:12 pm, a suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money before leaving on foot. It was not disclosed how much was taken. The suspect was wearing a bandanna at...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Water main break causes some flooding by Canyon and Wheatstone in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A water main break by Canyon Dr. and Wheatstone Dr. is causing flooding issues, police say. It happened at 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Sgt. Schwartz with the Billings Police Department told NonStop Local via text a water department crew member is responding to the break and a police officer is handling traffic control.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings

According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Shelter opening in downtown Billings Wednesday night

BILLINGS, Mont. - ShelterFirst in downtown Billings is opening Wednesday night and will be open nightly until April 30, 2023. The low barrier shelter can sleep up to 31 people nightly and is located at the First Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. in Billings. Seven nights a week, guests...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings emergency shelter opens during cold streak

BILLINGS, Mont. - It's no secret it was chilly in Montana this week, but three organizations in Billings are working together to make sure those who don't currently have a home, still have a bed to sleep in. Inside the walls of Billings First Congregational Church, is a haven for...
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

‘Santa’s Greatest Helper:’ Laurel’s beloved Santa Claus remembered

For decades, Santa Claus lived right in Laurel on Third Avenue near where St. Anthony’s Catholic Church is now. Lovable Andy Anderson and his family were the epitome of Christmas cheer in the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s. And one year, McCall’s magazine came to chronicle that Christmas cheer, spending a week in Laurel to photograph every special moment in the lives of the Anderson family for the cover of their December 1958 edition of McCall’s Better Living. The Andersons’ house was often filled with family and friends. They held dances in the basement, where teenagers learned to jitterbug at the hands of Mrs. Claus, Ina Anderson. A photo of one of their community dance parties was included in the spread in McCall’s magazine. One of the photos shows Dale, the youngest of the three Anderson children, jitterbugging with his mom when he was in his early teens.
LAUREL, MT

