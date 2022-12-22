Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a man in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a man on S. 27th in Billings. Thursday night, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reported law enforcement responded to the 200 block of S. 27th for a man who was shot. The man was taken...
Man arrested for shooting on S. 27th Street
Billings police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened on 27th Street South Wednesday. Melvin Pretty On Top has been arrested and remains in custody on the charges of homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence, according to BPD Lt. Lennick. We’ll keep you updated as information is made...
Man dies at hospital after shooting on south side of Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating a deadly shooting which took place along South 27th street late Wednesday night. According to a tweet from Sergeant Harley Cagle, around 8 p.m. police responded to a report of a man who was shot on the 200 block S. 27th Street in Billings.
Billings Man Shot on King Arthur Drive, Suspect in Custody
Tonight at 5 PM, Billings Police responded to King Arthur Drive for a report of a male who had been shot. The male was transported to the hospital, and BPD took the suspect into custody. As more information is released, this article will be updated. Top 10 Stories in 2022...
[BREAKING] Male Shot Dead on S. 27th St in Downtown Billings
At 8:02 PM, Billings Police responded to the 200 block of S 27th St. The victim was transported by medical to an area hospital, where they were declared deceased. There is no suspect at this time. A crime scene van is enroute. As more information is released, this article will...
Bond set at $100K for man accused of Billings armed robberies
A man accused of committing two Billings armed robberies in as many days was charged Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court.
Billings man arrested for two local burglaries
42-year-old Felix Larance a Billings local, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at both the Maverick Casino and the Sinclair Station in Billings. Both robberies happened in the past week. The robbery at the Maverick Casino happened on December 14th and Larance allegedly pointed a handgun at...
Billings armed robber arrested after shocking surveillance footage surfaces
42-year-old Felix Larance was arrested Monday in Billings for two armed robberies, including one at the Sinclair Quickstop after he pulled a gun on the convenience store's clerk.
As vandalism rises in Billings, crime victims take steps to protect themselves
Vandalism cases have surged in Billings, increasing in residential properties by 25 percent from 2021 to 2022.
Early Morning Weapons Complaint Starts Off Holiday Week in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Early this morning, around 2:42 AM, Billings Police responded to the 3300 block of Winchell for a "Weapons Complaint". On arrival, Officers located approximately two bullet holes in a residence. No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing. As...
Suspect arrested in connection with gas station robbery
BILLINGS, Mont. - A gas station on Broadwater Ave. was robbed Friday night. Billings police report that around 9:12 pm, a suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money before leaving on foot. It was not disclosed how much was taken. The suspect was wearing a bandanna at...
Water main break causes some flooding by Canyon and Wheatstone in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A water main break by Canyon Dr. and Wheatstone Dr. is causing flooding issues, police say. It happened at 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Sgt. Schwartz with the Billings Police Department told NonStop Local via text a water department crew member is responding to the break and a police officer is handling traffic control.
Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings
According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
RiverStone: Influenza, COVID-19 taking toll on Yellowstone County residents
The most recently reported death occurred on Dec. 14. A woman in her 80s died at a Billings hospital after contracting both influenza and COVID-19.
Shelter opening in downtown Billings Wednesday night
BILLINGS, Mont. - ShelterFirst in downtown Billings is opening Wednesday night and will be open nightly until April 30, 2023. The low barrier shelter can sleep up to 31 people nightly and is located at the First Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. in Billings. Seven nights a week, guests...
Billings emergency shelter opens during cold streak
BILLINGS, Mont. - It's no secret it was chilly in Montana this week, but three organizations in Billings are working together to make sure those who don't currently have a home, still have a bed to sleep in. Inside the walls of Billings First Congregational Church, is a haven for...
‘Santa’s Greatest Helper:’ Laurel’s beloved Santa Claus remembered
For decades, Santa Claus lived right in Laurel on Third Avenue near where St. Anthony’s Catholic Church is now. Lovable Andy Anderson and his family were the epitome of Christmas cheer in the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s. And one year, McCall’s magazine came to chronicle that Christmas cheer, spending a week in Laurel to photograph every special moment in the lives of the Anderson family for the cover of their December 1958 edition of McCall’s Better Living. The Andersons’ house was often filled with family and friends. They held dances in the basement, where teenagers learned to jitterbug at the hands of Mrs. Claus, Ina Anderson. A photo of one of their community dance parties was included in the spread in McCall’s magazine. One of the photos shows Dale, the youngest of the three Anderson children, jitterbugging with his mom when he was in his early teens.
Menorah Lighting Ceremony in Billings to celebrate Hanukkah and commemorate unity within the community
BILLINGS, Mont. - A menorah lighting celebration took place in downtown Billings on Thursday night at the Billings Gazette. Several cultures celebrate this time of year in various ways, one of which is Hanukkah. The Jewish holiday spans eight nights and days and is celebrated all over the world. Thursday night, the fifth candle was lit.
Buses at top of Montana administrators' minds when closing schools
As temps hit historic lows, Montana schools are taking unprecedented measures. Closing not because of snow, but because of the cold.
