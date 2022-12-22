Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU and NDSU at least meet with National Title at stake
Coach of #1 ranked women's basketball team enjoys coming west to Sioux Falls. Caleb Sanders & Mason MCCormick first team All-Americans. Travelers stranded as winter weather closes Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s a traveler’s worst nightmare: a winter storm right before Christmas. It’s left many people...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rivals SDSU and NDSU eager to square off for a national championship
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After close calls in 2017 and last year, the Dakota Marker rivalry between South DAkota State and North Dakota State will at last be contested for the FCS National Championship. And it turns out those who play in the rivalry have been just as...
hpr1.com
JOSEF OLIVIERI: NORTH DAKOTA’S GODFATHER OF HAIR
The following interview was done in February of 2016, just a few months after Mr. Josef Olivieri's 90th birthday. We're sorry to hear of his passing at the age of 97 on December 22, 2022. As we remember the life and legacy of Mr. Josef, we send our condolences to his family and community.
wdayradionow.com
Update: NDSU Equestrian Club saved from budget cuts
(Fargo, ND) -- In an update to a story we've been following for you the past few weeks, NDSU's Equestrian Club has been saved despite budget cuts at the school. Coach Tara Swanson announced Thursday that her position had been saved from elimination. The Equestrian Team's members started an online...
valleynewslive.com
Leonard, ND couple appears on the Today Show
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A couple from Leonard, North Dakota, appeared on the Today Show on Wednesday, December 21. Rhonda and Eric Klubben are celebrating their 60th birthdays in New York City. They were first in line for the show and picked from the crowd to play a game with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.
A big donation in North Dakota is making a large difference
No, it wasn't Santa who slid down their chimney, the spare ribs were donated by the North Dakota Farmer's Union to kick off their five-state giving spree.
kvrr.com
Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue
FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
KNOX News Radio
Surprise Salvation Army kettle find in ND
The Salvation Army received a rare gift in one of their North Dakota kettles this week (Valley City)—a wedding ring from the family of a woman who passed away over 50 years ago. The ring was accompanied by a note, which read: “My mother’s wedding ring. She passed away...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle fire ended on I-29 exit in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Authorities are responding following a vehicle fire near a prominent Fargo road. An eyewitness reported to WDAY Radio the vehicle fire was located outside the Perkins on 13th Ave SW. WDAY Radio was able to confirm the fire was located on the I-29 exit ramp to 13th Ave. No details from authorities are available at this time.
valleynewslive.com
VA Fargo Giving tree remaining tags have been picked up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This is the first year the Fargo VA has done a giving tree and they say they have been absolutely blown away by the response! The VA says the tree has been refilled from the original tags, thanks to the community. The purpose of...
valleynewslive.com
Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
kvrr.com
“Stay Interviews” Find Stress, Burnout & Internal Politics Issues Among Fargo Officers And City Staff
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The City of Fargo has released the results of a new program called “stay interviews” aimed to give employees the opportunity to have discussions with supervisors and help the city retain employees. Human resources interviewed 90 officers and civilian employees over several weeks.
wdayradionow.com
wdayradionow.com
Fargo police chief says "stay interview" results show department "in a much different place" compared to last year
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's police chief says recent "stay interviews" conducted among the department's officers and staff show improving morale and a better work culture. "We are really happy to be a part of this process that really helps increase communications inside the department. We have to have the ability to address current issues and concerns. You know we have a very committed and solid team. We are in a much different place than we were a year ago," said Dave Zibolski.
wdayradionow.com
12-22-22 Thursdays with Tony
06:31 - Simon Ateba a reporter for Today News Africa talks with Tony about his career in covering news, and his experiences in White House Press Conferences. 27:19 - Josh Gilleland CEO of iDigital Media talks with Tony about the Fargo city sign code and it's affects on local businesses.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Public Utilities Asking Customers to Reduce Power Use
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Public Utilities (DLPU) is asking customers to conserve energy to help reduce demand on the power grid. The request comes from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which operates the energy market and controls electrical reliability for our region. DLPU asks that you turn down your thermostat, delay the use of large appliances and shut off all unnecessary lights and equipment.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police headquarters lobby closing early
(Fargo, ND) -- If you have any business you need to attend to at the Fargo Police Department's headquarters, you only have a few more hours to stop by. The Department tells us that the lobby at HQ will be closing at 2 p.m. Thursday. The early closure is due to meeting and training time for FPD records unit staff.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lane closure on 25th street south to continue into next week
(Fargo, ND) -- Southbound traffic on 25th Street South near 17th Avenue South is currently reduced to one lane. The lane closure is required to allow for Xcel Energy to complete work on an issue with a manhole in the area. Due to the cold weather Fargo is currently experiencing,...
