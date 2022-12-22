(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's police chief says recent "stay interviews" conducted among the department's officers and staff show improving morale and a better work culture. "We are really happy to be a part of this process that really helps increase communications inside the department. We have to have the ability to address current issues and concerns. You know we have a very committed and solid team. We are in a much different place than we were a year ago," said Dave Zibolski.

