onekindesign.com

An amazing mountain modern house overlooks the snowy Uinta Mountains

This spectacular mountain modern house was designed by Line 8 Design, located in Victory Ranch, a private residential community in Park City, Utah. Stone and cedar siding complement the standing seam metal roof of this ski-in/ski-out vacation residence. The swooping roof forms allow for extensive glazing, framing breathtaking views of the Uinta Mountains and the valley below.
PARK CITY, UT
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Best ice skating rinks near Salt Lake City

It's that time of year when winter activities are particularly appealing for holiday-lovers. While there are plenty of ways to have some wintertime fun, including some ones you might not expect, ice skating is a classic that the whole family can enjoy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

How to get $50 for carpooling up Little Cottonwood Canyon this winter

SALT LAKE CITY — Planning to carpool on your way up to Alta Ski Area or Snowbird Resort? You may end up getting a $50 gas card. The two resorts and Visit Salt Lake — the private nonprofit that promotes Salt Lake County tourism — announced a new incentive to get skiers and snowboarders to carpool in the canyon, as yet another way to reduce traffic congestion during its busiest days of the year.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Park City Mountain celebrates Christmas Eve

Park City Mountain is ready for Christmas Eve, and it will celebrate with a longtime tradition — its annual torchlight parade. The parade is scheduled to start around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and will feature the resort’s Ski and Ride School instructors. The procession will start...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Sandy Mexican restaurant House of Corn considering closing its doors

SANDY — House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy is considering shutting its doors after months of struggling in a low-traffic location. "For me, it's really painful to make that decision," owner and chef Armando Guerrero said. "I made the decision of making a restaurant to share what we do in Mexico, to share the real Mexican food. It's something that I enjoy doing, but if it's not making money and people don't like it, well, we might have to go."
SANDY, UT

