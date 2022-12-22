Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
SFGate
Carolina 37, Detroit 23
Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: Blackshear kick return to Carolina 22; Hubbard 30 run; Hubbard 35 run. Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Goff 39 pass to Chark on 3rd-and-10; Goff 13 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-6. Detroit 7, Carolina 7.
SFGate
Buffalo 35, Chicago 13
Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: V.Jones kick return to Chicago 36; Fields 20 pass to Pringle; Montgomery 28 run. Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Drive: 7 plays, 71 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Hines kick return to Buffalo 29; J.Allen 24 pass to Knox; J.Allen 10 run on 3rd-and-6; Cook 24 run.
SFGate
Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34
Phi_FG J.Elliott 25, 11:16. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Minshew 48 pass to A.Brown; Minshew 3 run on 3rd-and-9. Philadelphia 3, Dallas 0. Phi_Sweat 42 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 9:18. Philadelphia 10, Dallas 0. Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:52. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. Key...
Harris' widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired
PITTSBURGH — (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one...
Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman knew the Carolina Panthers’ offensive linemen meant business when they walked into a meeting room following Friday’s walkthrough practice. They were silent, and wearing full-length black ski masks. To Foreman, it meant the linemen were focused — and ready to bounce back from a disappointing showing the week before. […]
SFGate
Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9
Bal_FG Tucker 21, 8:02. Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: T.Huntley 40 pass to Watkins; T.Huntley 7 run on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 3, Atlanta 0. Bal_FG Tucker 27, 12:42. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:03. Key Play: T.Huntley 36 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 6, Atlanta 0. Bal_Robinson...
Watch: Steelers Retire Franco Harris Number
Ending an emotional week, the Pittsburgh Steelers followed through with their celebration of the late Franco Harris.
SFGate
Cincinnati 22, New England 18
Cin_Higgins 9 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 12:24. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: T.Williams kick return to Cincinnati 22; Burrow 39 pass to Higgins; Burrow 17 pass to Mixon. Cincinnati 6, New England 0. Cin_Irwin 23 pass from Burrow (run failed), 5:16. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards,...
SFGate
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...
Comments / 0