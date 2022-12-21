Read full article on original website
Tampa activists will protest anti-trans law at the office of Florida Board of Medicine doctor
The protest takes place January 7 in South Tampa
Controversial change to Florida gun laws expected to pass in coming legislative session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is pushing for sweeping changes to the state's gun laws, including legislation making it legal for citizens to carry firearms without a permit.
Officials examining state law which bans gay marriage in Florida
Gay marriage has been legal nationwide for nearly eight years, and some lawmakers want to know why Florida still has a law on the books banning it. Because of court rulings, it remained, and Republican lawmakers have been hesitant to remove it. But now there is a renewed effort to finally get rid of it.
floridainsider.com
Florida unveils two new available license plates
License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
DeSantis Takes Aim at Teachers Union Dues
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled that he will make a priority of passing a long-debated proposal that would prevent teachers from having union dues deducted from their paychecks. DeSantis supported the proposal Monday during a speech in Orlando, describing it as “paycheck protection legislation.” The Florida Education Association and other...
Warren v. DeSantis ruling expected at any moment
Gov. Ron DeSantis' legal battle with Andrew Warren, Tampa's suspended top prosecutor, made national headlines.
floridapolitics.com
Legislators look to expand hate crimes’ definition to those based on gender or gender identity
Broward delegation begins mapping out priorities for the next Session. Hate crimes are on the rise, members of the Broward County delegation learned Wednesday, but the law doesn’t recognize a category that’s becoming more common lately: Crimes based on gender or gender identity. And delegation members say they...
New Florida laws take effect in January, including from recent special session
Multiple laws take effect starting in January. WFLA.com breaks down some of the bigger ones.
fox13news.com
Florida leads country in population growth or the first time in 65 years
TAMPA, Fla. - This week, the US Census Bureau named Florida the fastest-growing state in the country. The population here grew 1.9% from 2021 to 2022. It's the first time the state has led in growth since 1957. Dennis Prescott, who works in the tech-sector, moved to Tampa with his...
House Republican Division Could Leave Florida High and Dry in Congress
With Republicans having won the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Texas Rep. Kevin Brady (R) announcing his retirement from the lower chamber, the chairmanship in the House Ways and Means Committee is vacant and Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan (R) could be in a position to head up the powerful position.
fox13news.com
Florida named the fastest-growing state in the country by U.S. Census Bureau
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida was the fastest-growing state from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, with its population increasing by 1.9 percent, according to a report issued Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Florida had an estimated 22,244,823 residents as of July 1, up from 21,828,069 a year earlier.
‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation is a lesson that shouldn’t be taught
If I could go back a few decades and change what was a part of the public education offered to me, I exclusively regret what my schools did not teach me. I can’t recall a single thing they taught that I wish I hadn’t learned. Try it yourself. Really try to think about an actual […] The post ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation is a lesson that shouldn’t be taught appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
captimes.com
Opinion | Anti-equity laws are doing damage
Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature, riled up the state’s voters to be angry at, in their word, “woke” teaching. Books now are being selected for public school use not by librarians, but by employees of the state trained to select whitewashed texts. Welcome to Florida and its brave new world of “education.”
agdaily.com
Florida issues certificate of animal movement to Claus’ reindeer
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Friend and the state’s Department of Agriculture issued Mr. and Mrs. Claus of the North Pole a Certificate of Animal Movement. The issued certificate will allow the couple’s reindeer — Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph — to enter and exit all homes, domiciles, encampments, and premises in the Sunshine State between the hours of 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 7:00 a.m. on Dec. 25, through or over any U.S. border port.
'This is a union-busting bill': Florida Gov. DeSantis targets teacher union dues in new legislative session
The proposals have drawn fierce opposition from unions and Democrats, as such changes could make it harder for unions to get funded.
10NEWS
Florida senator proposes bill to remove same-sex marriage ban in state law
While same-sex marriage is legal in Florida due to federal law, state law contains language that would ban it. The proposed bill would take out that language.
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
wlrn.org
Three words in a new law threaten Florida's rental boat industry
Three words in the Boating Safety Act passed by the Florida Legislature this year are causing a lot of anxiety in the rental watercraft industry. It's all about insurance. The words in question are "and the renter." That basically requires that not only the rental watercraft be insured, but also the person renting it.
Florida to Close 2022 with the Highest Surplus in History. Find Out How
The greatest surplus in Florida history has been recorded. The Sunshine State reported a $21.8 billion surplus and lowered its debt by $1.3 billion in 2022, according to a recently published State Debt Report from the State of Florida Division of Bond Finance.
Florida Christmas Traditions that are Different from Other States, According to Southern Living
Photo byState Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. If you've lived in or visited Florida during the winter holidays, then you probably already know that Christmas is a little different here. Florida doesn't typically have snow. It has sand. And the chestnuts roasting by an open fire might actually happen outside.
