Florida State

floridainsider.com

Florida unveils two new available license plates

License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

DeSantis Takes Aim at Teachers Union Dues

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled that he will make a priority of passing a long-debated proposal that would prevent teachers from having union dues deducted from their paychecks. DeSantis supported the proposal Monday during a speech in Orlando, describing it as “paycheck protection legislation.” The Florida Education Association and other...
FLORIDA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation is a lesson that shouldn’t be taught

If I could go back a few decades and change what was a part of the public education offered to me, I exclusively regret what my schools did not teach me. I can’t recall a single thing they taught that I wish I hadn’t learned. Try it yourself. Really try to think about an actual […] The post ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation is a lesson that shouldn’t be taught appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
captimes.com

Opinion | Anti-equity laws are doing damage

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature, riled up the state’s voters to be angry at, in their word, “woke” teaching. Books now are being selected for public school use not by librarians, but by employees of the state trained to select whitewashed texts. Welcome to Florida and its brave new world of “education.”
FLORIDA STATE
agdaily.com

Florida issues certificate of animal movement to Claus’ reindeer

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Friend and the state’s Department of Agriculture issued Mr. and Mrs. Claus of the North Pole a Certificate of Animal Movement. The issued certificate will allow the couple’s reindeer — Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph — to enter and exit all homes, domiciles, encampments, and premises in the Sunshine State between the hours of 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 7:00 a.m. on Dec. 25, through or over any U.S. border port.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Three words in a new law threaten Florida's rental boat industry

Three words in the Boating Safety Act passed by the Florida Legislature this year are causing a lot of anxiety in the rental watercraft industry. It's all about insurance. The words in question are "and the renter." That basically requires that not only the rental watercraft be insured, but also the person renting it.
FLORIDA STATE
