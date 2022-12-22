ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

swimswam.com

2022 Swammy Awards: CAC Female Swimmer of the Year – Maria Mata Cocco

Mexico's Mata Cocco became the first female swimmer from Mexico to earn a second swim at the World Aquatics Championships in more than a decade in 2022. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 CENTRAL AMERICAN/CARIBBEAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: MARIA MATA COCCO, MEXICO. Maria...
swimswam.com

Men Bhi Ab Kar Sakenge Paris Olympics Me Artistic Swimming

Aisa Pahli Baar Hone Jaa Raha Hai Jab Men Bhi Compete Kar Sakenge 2024 Mein Hone Wale Paris Games Ke Olympic Artistic Swimming Mein. Archive photo via G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Aisa Pahli Baar Hone Jaa Raha Hai Jab Men Bhi Compete Kar Sakenge 2024 Mein Hone Wale Paris Games Ke Olympic Artistic...
swimswam.com

Roditi Hacks 7 Seconds Off Israeli SCM 800 Free National Record

SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli Short Course Championships concluded tonight from Netanya, but not before more records fell at the Wingate Institute. Competing in the men’s 800m free, Matan Roditi fired off a new lifetime best of 7:49.29 to top the podium. The 24-year-old Olympian’s result established a new national record, crushing the previous Israeli standard of 7:56.61 Guy Moskovich put on the books in 2015.
swimswam.com

Men Eligible To Compete In Artistic Swimming At Olympics For First Time In Paris

The new rules will permit a maximum of two men to compete in the team event at the Olympic Games. Current photo via Giorgio Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Lausanne 22 December 2022 – The International Olympic Committee has given its approval for World Aquatics to allow men to participate in the artistic swimming competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (artistic swimming was formerly known as synchronised swimming, until 2017)
swimswam.com

Michael Phelps Ke Aise Records Jo Abhi Bhi Break Hone Se Bache Hai

But, Wo Sab Record Jarur Fall Hone Kyun Ki Har Ek Generation Thodi Better, Thodi Bigger Aur Thodi Athletic Jarur Hoti Hai. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Last Weekend Huye 2022 Winter Junior Championships- West Meet Mein, 16-Year-Old Maximus Williamson Ne 3:39.83s Ki Timing Ke Sath 400 IM Mein Michael Phelps Ke Final SCY National Age Group Record Ko Erase Kiya.

