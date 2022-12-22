Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: CAC Female Swimmer of the Year – Maria Mata Cocco
Mexico's Mata Cocco became the first female swimmer from Mexico to earn a second swim at the World Aquatics Championships in more than a decade in 2022. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 CENTRAL AMERICAN/CARIBBEAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: MARIA MATA COCCO, MEXICO. Maria...
swimswam.com
13 YO Jacqueline Zipagan Swims 50.06 100 Free Lead Off Breaking Jenny Thompson Record
SCY (25 yards) “2022 NE BGSC SCY New England Senior Meet” on MeetMobile. Jacqueline Zipagan of Bluefish Swim Club led off the 400 freestyle relay in a 50.06. That broke Jenny Thompson‘s New England Swimming LSC record of 50.10 which stood from all the way back 1987. That...
swimswam.com
Kate Douglass Gave Her 4×100 Medley Relay Gold Medal To A Volunteer Worker At SC Worlds
Following the medal ceremony for the women’s 4×100 medley relay on the last day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, where the American women won gold in world record fashion, relay anchor Kate Douglass decided to give away her gold medal to an age group swimmer that was volunteering at the meet.
swimswam.com
Men Bhi Ab Kar Sakenge Paris Olympics Me Artistic Swimming
Aisa Pahli Baar Hone Jaa Raha Hai Jab Men Bhi Compete Kar Sakenge 2024 Mein Hone Wale Paris Games Ke Olympic Artistic Swimming Mein. Archive photo via G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Aisa Pahli Baar Hone Jaa Raha Hai Jab Men Bhi Compete Kar Sakenge 2024 Mein Hone Wale Paris Games Ke Olympic Artistic...
swimswam.com
Javier Acevedo on Development of Canadian Men, Being a Team Swiss Army Knife
Acevedo is high on Canada's chances to not only build a stronger relay culture but vie for medals on the international stage. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. We sat down with recent SC Worlds medalist Javier Acevedo to discuss his last few years in the pool. After finishing...
swimswam.com
Roditi Hacks 7 Seconds Off Israeli SCM 800 Free National Record
SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli Short Course Championships concluded tonight from Netanya, but not before more records fell at the Wingate Institute. Competing in the men’s 800m free, Matan Roditi fired off a new lifetime best of 7:49.29 to top the podium. The 24-year-old Olympian’s result established a new national record, crushing the previous Israeli standard of 7:56.61 Guy Moskovich put on the books in 2015.
swimswam.com
Men Eligible To Compete In Artistic Swimming At Olympics For First Time In Paris
The new rules will permit a maximum of two men to compete in the team event at the Olympic Games. Current photo via Giorgio Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Lausanne 22 December 2022 – The International Olympic Committee has given its approval for World Aquatics to allow men to participate in the artistic swimming competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (artistic swimming was formerly known as synchronised swimming, until 2017)
swimswam.com
Michael Phelps Ke Aise Records Jo Abhi Bhi Break Hone Se Bache Hai
But, Wo Sab Record Jarur Fall Hone Kyun Ki Har Ek Generation Thodi Better, Thodi Bigger Aur Thodi Athletic Jarur Hoti Hai. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Last Weekend Huye 2022 Winter Junior Championships- West Meet Mein, 16-Year-Old Maximus Williamson Ne 3:39.83s Ki Timing Ke Sath 400 IM Mein Michael Phelps Ke Final SCY National Age Group Record Ko Erase Kiya.
Comments / 0