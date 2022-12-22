Jalen Hurts' injury complicates NFC playoff picture, should Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers next offseason & why Robert Kraft needs to micromanage Bill Belichick

Read full article on original website
Related
Leighton Vander Esch situation with the Dallas Cowboys “the ugly” of the NFL
Cowboys’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is on a one-year deal and now he’s hurt with a familiar injury.
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report
The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
Cowboys Player Reveals He Thought He Was Getting Cut Yesterday
On Wednesday night, the rosters for the Pro Bowl for both the AFC and NFC were revealed. It was a great moment for the players who learned they were among the best in the NFL. Well, for all but one player, that is. Dallas Cowboys return specialist KaVontae Turpin was...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Reporter reveals how many groups will bid on Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are soliciting sale offers for the franchise and its assets, and a recent report revealed how many interested bidders there will be. According to a few reports, bids to purchase the historic NFL franchise are due on Friday, December 23. NBC Washington’s JP Finlay reports that there will be somewhere between 5-7... The post Reporter reveals how many groups will bid on Washington Commanders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers vs Raiders: 3 reasons to worry this week
This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field with heavy hearts as they mourn the death of Steelers legend Franco Harris. Nevertheless, the Steelers still need to be ready to take on a scrappy Las Vegas Raiders team on Christmas Eve who is just as keen on an upset as Pittsburgh is. Here are the three things we are worried about this week.
Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Report: Sean Payton Has Already Picked Out His DC For When He Returns To Coaching
The worst kept secret in the NFL is that Sean Payton wants to return to coaching again one day. Payton stepped down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints last year. However, he's made it clear on multiple occasions that he wants to coach again. If the latest report on Payton is ...
Baker Mayfield re-scheduling his Christmas festivities to bring Rams a win in Week 16
The Los Angeles Rams need a win in the worst way, and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is willing to do anything necessary to bring them one on Christmas day, even if it means re-scheduling his holiday celebration. Mayfield, a former first-overall pick by way of the Cleveland Browns, will be spending his first Christmas in the City of Angels after being claimed off waivers by the Rams on December 6th.
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders
KOKI FOX 23
Lions' blowout loss squashes their playoff momentum, but is also a needed reality check for promising franchise
The Detroit Lions’ 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers took a cleaver to their playoff chances with just two games left in the season, and it re-centered the expectations surrounding this team. The Lions allowed 320 rushing yards and their typically explosive offense struggled for long portions of the game.
Jerry Jones now says it is 'not realistic' for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Just about a week after saying Odell Beckham would join the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones now says it is "not realistic" for the receiver to join the team at this time.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Wants to Know: How Did the Eagles Become the Cowboys' Biggest Rival?
The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL. Texas Wants to Know teamed up with the hosts of the Philadelphia podcast, The Jawncast, to try to figure out how the tension between these two cities got so intense. According to...
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Vikings and Giants party in the dome in Week 16
When you’re handing out fantasy football game balls for Week 16, don’t forget one for U.S. Bank Stadium. That’s where the Minnesota Vikings play, and that was the place to be in the early window on Christmas Eve. Most of the stars were popping in Minnesota's 27-24...
KOKI FOX 23
Eagles will start Gardner Minshew at QB against Cowboys as Jalen Hurts is 'not going to be' ready
FRISCO, Texas — Fantasy managers and bettors need not wait longer for confirmation. Because Thursday morning, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed: MVP-caliber quarterback Jalen Hurts will not start Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. Gardner Minshew, instead, will get the nod. Hurts sprained his throwing shoulder in the...
Cowboys Rookie Involved in Car Accident
Williams was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said, as was the driver of the other car.
KOKI FOX 23
Google and NFL officially agree to bring NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' to YouTube
The NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” is heading to YouTube. Google and the NFL officially agreed to bring the popular service to YouTube starting next season, the league announced in an official statement Thursday. "Sunday Ticket" will be available on YouTube TV and on YouTube Primetime Channels. "YouTube has...
Comments / 0