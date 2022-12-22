Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Related
knkx.org
Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers
Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
publicola.com
State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With
1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
lynnwoodtimes.com
State regulators approve Puget Sound Energy rate case settlements
LACEY, Wash., December 23, 2022—On Thursday, state regulators approved hundreds of millions of dollars in rate increases for Puget Sound Energy electric and natural gas customers beginning January 1, 2023. PSE services natural gas to Snohomish County. The Utilities and Transportation Commission approved three settlement agreements establishing a multi-year...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
mltnews.com
Season’s greetings from your trusted news team
Holiday wishes from all of us at the My Neighborhood News Network family of publications: My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and...
Everett Clinic, Polyclinic reach deal with Regence
People who have Regence insurance can continue to get in-network care at The Everett Clinic and The Polyclinic. The Everett Herald reports Regence will send letters to thousands of affected members and notify employers and brokers. Regence has been negotiating to remain at the healthcare outlets in Everett for weeks....
SouthSoundTalk
Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley
Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior
MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hungry hummingbirds
“Typically, we have one hummingbird on or near our feeder,” photographer Julia Wiese says. “It’s a bully and it usually chases off any others.” But Friday “has been unusual,” she adds. “While it still makes an attempt to chase others, with so many searching for food, it isn’t as successful. We have seen as many as 10 trying to feed at one time.” You can see a video of the feeding frenzy here.
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
thejoltnews.com
Keep your water meter box clear, says Olympia
Olympia is asking its residents to find and maintain their water meters in case of a plumbing problem. In a press release, the city requested that residents confirm the location of their respective water meters and clear it of debris. “City staff need access to perform routine maintenance or to...
Here is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Washington State Right Now
I'm all about eating cheap but sometimes you just feel like splurging on yourself and your loved ones. According to LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant belongs to Metropolitan Grill. Or The Met as its regulars call it. Metropolitan Grill offers a wide variety of dinner options but is also open...
myedmondsnews.com
Starting next year, Edmonds/Kingston ferry run to add second boat on trial basis
Travelers who use the Washington State Ferries’ Edmonds/Kingston run should expect a late holiday gift, as a consistent second ferry will soon be added to the route. The route between Edmonds and Kingston is next in line in Washington State Ferries’ (WSF) Service Restoration Plan following the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Sunday, Jan. 1, WSF will begin operating two-boat service on a trial basis as a first step toward full restoration of the run.
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland
An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
mltnews.com
Restaurant News: Korean cafe Pot + Pan complements Olympus Spa experience
I have to say that this is an unusual review for Restaurant News because Pot + Pan, the Korean cafe inside the Olympus Spa, is only available for women over 13 years of age. That’s because the Olympus Spa on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood is open only to women. It is a magical place. I’ve been going there several times per year since I moved to Edmonds in 2001. Every time I go, I leave feeling renewed — it’s the perfect mini staycation.
q13fox.com
Ice storm flash freezes Pierce County, Washington (8:00 a.m.)
An ice storm has covered almost the entire Puget Sound region in a layer of ice. Freezing rain has created treacherous driving conditions in most areas. FOX 13's Chynna Greene takes a closer look at what conditions look like in Pierce County.
Missing woman’s family: If she had white privilege, we would have answers
SEATTLE, Wash. — As of Sunday, Mary Johnson-Davis had been missing for 746 days. The Tulalip woman’s face stared out from all corners of the room on posters, banners and red T-shirts, at an event titled “What Happened to Mary Johnson-Davis? Two Years is Too Long” on Sunday.
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
Volunteers walk nearly an hour in ice storm to care for animals at Renton sanctuary
RENTON, Wash. — Some dedicated volunteers walked for nearly an hour to take care of animals amid Friday's ice storm. Road closures, flight cancellations and power outages complicated the busy holiday week. While many stayed off the roads, two volunteers in Renton decided they simply couldn’t stay home because there were animals in need.
Comments / 0