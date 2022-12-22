CHICAGO (CBS) -- The drastic drop in temperature we're soon to experience with the snowstorm and cold snap could wreak havoc on your home.CBS 2's Marybel González spoke Wednesday night with some experts about what you need to do to protect your house from the brutal cold. In particular, experts note that it all starts with making sure your furnace is up to code and working. You don't want to wait until the cold is already here to check.It is as busy time of year for heating and cooling technician Sam Franke of Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning."As it...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO