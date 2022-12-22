Read full article on original website
BryanG.
2d ago
Great program for stray cats giving them a second chance at life
Man sets up homeless people with warm meals, hotel rooms as temperatures drop to dangerous level
A Chicago man has been talking the homeless into getting off the streets in this bitter cold and setting them up with meals and hotel rooms.
Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
Local vet offers advice on how to keep your dog or cat safe in subzero cold
Dr. Tony Kremer of the Old Town Animal Care Center worries some dogs and cats will spend too much time out in the cold. He says dogs should only be let out when necessary. He suggests doing walks them more frequently with much shorter durations.
thereporteronline.net
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new
One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
fox32chicago.com
How to protect your pets as frigid cold weather settles in across Chicago area
CHICAGO - While you're getting bundled up go outside, your pets also need to be prepared to head out in these subzero conditions. Winter can be a dangerous season for our four-legged friends. We're talking dogs and cats, and quick walks are the best in these temperatures. However, it is...
Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
This little pup will make a perfect addition to your family this holiday season
Happy Howell-days! Meet Howell, one of the nearly 100 adorable puppies and kittens are making their way to PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center throughout the week.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
The ‘Great Lake Jumper’ Just Dove Into Lake Michigan … While It Was -7 Outside
CHICAGO — The city’s famed “Great Lake Jumper” just dove into Lake Michigan — in the middle of a raging winter storm that has had it feeling as cold as 40 below zero out at times. Dan O’Conor, known as the Great Lake Jumper, has...
nprillinois.org
Cold, wet and homeless: This winter blast is hitting a lot of people hard
For homeless people, it can be a matter of life and death. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Doug Schenkelberg, the executive director of the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
fox32chicago.com
Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter
CHICAGO - There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter. Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight. You can report any issues to the city by calling 311. Warming...
Protecting your house and your furnace during the brutal cold
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The drastic drop in temperature we're soon to experience with the snowstorm and cold snap could wreak havoc on your home.CBS 2's Marybel González spoke Wednesday night with some experts about what you need to do to protect your house from the brutal cold. In particular, experts note that it all starts with making sure your furnace is up to code and working. You don't want to wait until the cold is already here to check.It is as busy time of year for heating and cooling technician Sam Franke of Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning."As it...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘He does an awesome job’
Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area
While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
Look: Stranded deer rescued from ice-covered Indiana pond
Firefighters in Indiana came rescued a deer that wandered out onto the ice covering a pond and found itself unable to walk on the slippery surface.
panoramanow.com
How to Prevent Frozen Pipes
Bitter cold is forecast for the Northwest Indiana and Chicago area over the next week with daytime highs in the teens and overnight lows below zero. This means pipes in homes are in danger of freezing and bursting, leading an emergency call to the plumber and expensive water damage in the house.
'An extraordinary scene': Watch as Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan blankets Chicago
Conditions created by the Christmas week bomb cyclone caused Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan to waft in over Chicago amid bitter cold and snow.
Holiday giveaway: South Side Chicago volunteers hustle to get meals to those in need ahead of storm
"We have a number of families that, if it were not for this, would not have the Christmas that we want them to have."
bestattractions.org
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
Chicago Park District hosting 'Winter Kickback' events across city
The Chicago Park District and several community organizations are hosting several Winter Kickback events Friday.
