The Most Anticipated Anime Of 2023
With so much great anime released in 2022, there's plenty to be excited about for people around the world who are eager to catch anime right when it comes out in Japan. Both longtime fans and newcomers alike don't just want to watch anime — they want to be up to date on the latest hits. With many highly anticipated anime series and movies, both new and returning, set to air in 2023, we see no reason to expect this trend to change. Anime is truly for everyone, and this list of 2023's new anime highlights should have something for everyone.
Breaking Bad's Saul Goodman Was Inspired By A Real-Life Attorney
Saul Goodman, the lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk on "Breaking Bad" and its prequel spin-off series "Better Call Saul," ended up becoming one of television's most nuanced and relatable antiheroes. His greed is a force of nature; he's the personification of the ends justifying the means. Across both shows, Odenkirk displays the frighteningly acute ability to abandon all ethics in pursuit of Goodman's goals, perverting the law and himself in the process. With the silver tongue of a seasoned salesman and the conniving mind of a supervillain, he rises to prominence in New Mexico as the last refuge of the legally damned, characterized by his catchphrase, "Better call Saul!" He is, as Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) puts it, not just a criminal lawyer, but a criminal lawyer.
So Help Me Todd's Skylar Astin Wants A Ghosts Crossover With Pitch Perfect Co-Star Utkarsh Ambudkar
Skylar Astin and Utkarsh Ambudkar can easily be recognized for their roles in the 2012 musical comedy, "Pitch Perfect," which is celebrating its ten-year anniversary. In 2022, both actors star in CBS shows that air on Thursday nights — Astin portrays Todd in "So Help Me Todd" and Ambudkar plays Jay in "Ghosts."
House Of The Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Struggled To Film Rhaenyra's Episode 10 Birth Scene
"House of the Dragon" is no stranger to traumatic births. In the very first episode of the HBO series, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) succumbs to complications of a bloody rudimentary C-section. That's not to mention the visceral, mesmerizing introduction viewers have to Emma D'Arcy, who graphically portrays a birth in their first few minutes as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Perhaps it's not a surprise, then, that the series continues this motif in Episode 10, with Rhaenyra enduring yet another birth — though this time a particularly tragic and disturbing one.
Why Sam From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
Part of the fun of watching the CBS show "Ghosts" is the colorful ensemble, though the show revolves around a couple named Sam and Jay. When Sam's distant relative passes away and leaves her Woodstone manor to inherit, they think they've struck gold. The chance to move out of their tiny New York City apartment is too good to turn down, and Sam comes up with the great idea of remodeling the estate as a bed and breakfast. Though Jay is initially reluctant, he backs Sam and her dream after she suffers a near-fatal accident.
Breaking Bad's Dean Norris On That Intense Shootout Scene In Season 3
"Breaking Bad" is full of iconic moments. The AMC drama, which focuses on chemistry teacher turned meth cook Walter White (Bryan Cranston), has its share of them, including Walt letting Jane (Krysten Ritter) die, Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) explosive death, and many more. Another one of the show's most memorable moments is the shootout between Hank (Dean Norris) and the Salamanca twins, Leonel and Marco (Daniel and Luis Moncada) in Season 3, Episode 7, "One Minute."
Modern Family Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"Modern Family" became one of the most successful sitcoms on the air after it hit TV screens back in 2009, breathing new life into the mockumentary subgenre. Following the lives of three very different branches of the same family, the Los Angeles-set show won numerous awards and received widespread critical acclaim for the way it portrayed modern family life in the United States. Running for 11 seasons and 250 episodes in total, "Modern Family" featured a large ensemble cast and some big names made guest appearances over the course of its run. Sadly, not all of them are still with us today. In fact, we've lost way more members of the show's extended family than you may have realized.
How Game Of Thrones Affected Kristofer Hivju's Performance In The Witcher
"Game of Thrones" is known for many things, such as its occasionally frivolous violence, infamous botched ending, and the sense that pretty much anything could happen in a given episode. The program also became recognized for its truly gargantuan cast of characters that seemed to expand with each passing episode. Most individuals have their own motives and desires as they attempt to gain some form of power in Westeros, but not all are so dead-set on inching closer to the Iron Throne. As for Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), he has very different motivations.
Bryan Cranston Says Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito Is The Total Opposite Of His Character Gus Fring
"Breaking Bad" brought us several characters that have been woven into the fabric of our culture. There's Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), and Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was a big enough hit with viewers that his transformation into his smarmy and egotistical self merited making him the protagonist of his own hit spin-off.
Avatar: The Last Airbender's Creators Had To Fight To Change Toph's Original Design
Even though Toph Beifong (Jessie Flower) isn't introduced until the 2nd season of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," she's one of the most memorable characters on the show. Despite her age, Toph exhibits unprecedented mastery of her skills, which she honed by studying badgermoles, the original earthbenders. By the time we meet her, she's already an accomplished fighter whose powers are so noteworthy that she's recruited to train Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) in earthbending as he works to defeat the Fire Nation. Her fighting style is also unique because of her blindness, a factor that allows her to use her seemingly benign appearance to disarm her opponents in battle. She's so keyed into her powers that she later invents metalbending, which plays a huge role in "The Legend of Korra."
Showtime Gives Yellowjackets Fans Their First Look At Grown-Up Van
When "Yellowjackets" premiered on Showtime in 2021, it quickly became a critical darling and, thanks in part to its weekly release model, a subject of intense fan obsession. Created by husband and wife team Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, "Yellowjackets" unfolds in two distinct timelines. In 1996, an elite high school soccer team is stranded in the remote wilderness when their plane crashes en route to a tournament. In the present day, the adult versions of the survivors contend with unresolved trauma and unsolved mysteries.
Sarah Chalke Was Scared And Thrilled To Film Firefly Lane Scenes With No Makeup
Those who need to see some good, old-fashioned female friendships should look no further than Netflix's adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel "Firefly Lane." The story follows the lasting friendship of two women, Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke). The pair become friends as teenagers, and the friendship lasts well into their 30s and 40s. While a cliffhanger at the end of Season 1 is still causing trouble in the first part of Season 2, fans are hopeful the lifelong friends will reconcile.
How South Park's Trey Parker And Matt Stone Really Feel About Offending Their Audiences
Over the 25 years that "South Park" has remained on the air, it has managed to attack every possible group it can by being an equal-opportunity offender. No one is safe from the animated show's satire, whether it's Tom Cruise and Scientology or Kanye West and fish sticks. Celebrities, politics, religion, and other taboo topics make up the usual fodder for the show's creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. In fact, Russian prosecutors tried in vain to ban the show at one point for fear it would incite religious hatred.
Why Adam Milligan From Supernatural Looks So Familiar
Fans of "Supernatural" will recall the character Adam Milligan, one of the series' biggest plot twists: the Winchester brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) half-brother. Born to John Winchester (Dean Morgan) and Kate Milligan (Dedee Pfeiffer), after Kate took care of John following a ghoul attack, Adam grew up with limited interaction from John. While the elder Winchester came by sometimes, it wasn't enough for Adam to call him his father, which explains why Sam and Dean didn't know of his existence until he appeared in the show's fourth season.
Joe Mantegna Buried His Belief Of A Criminal Minds Reboot Until He Was Actually On Set
Amid a 15-season run that saw more than 300-episodes of "Criminal Minds" make it to the primetime airwaves, it was a little surprising when the series called it quits in 2020. That's even more true given how devoted the series' fanbase had become over that span, and how strong the series continued to be on the ratings front. Still, even diehard fans might've agreed "Criminal Minds" had gotten a touch formulaic after such a lengthy network run. And after a two-year hiatus, the series received a much-needed refresh when it debuted on Paramount+, with longtime showrunner Erica Messer conjuring a multifaceted narrative that both fits within and boldly expands on the original series' formula.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Screenwriters Say Writing It Was Like Living In James Cameron's Head
Many film fans immediately recognize Canadian filmmaker James Cameron for his accomplishments as a director, but he is really a jack-of-all-trades on a film set. Additionally, the movie maker is also known for his penchant for perfectionism as he is for crafting visual extravaganzas on the silver screen (via Vulture). Just by viewing one of his films, even something as silly as his first "Piranha II: The Spawning," his flare for creating eye-opening images through adventurous stories is easy to see. Even imaginative auteurs like Cameron must start their creative journeys with a screenplay, and the "Aliens" director has written many of his own starting with "The Terminator" back in 1984.
1923's Michelle Randolph Explores Her Character's Similarities To 1883's Elsa Dutton - Exclusive
While "Yellowstone" origin story "1883" was filled with high-profile stars like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott traversing the Wild West, it was breakout star Isabel May as Elsa Dutton who stole the show. As Elsa, May plays the fierce and feisty daughter of James Dutton (McGraw) and Margaret...
'Nightmare Before Christmas' Star Reveals If He's Involved In A Possible Sequel
Chris Sarandon, Jack Skellington's speaking voice, previously said he would crawl across the U.S. to be in a sequel to the Tim Burton classic.
House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke Pull Back The Curtain On The Auditioning Process
Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke have revealed what it was like auditioning for the "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon." The actors respectively portray Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower in the HBO prequel series, picking up the roles in Season 1, Episode 6 after their characters' younger counterparts were played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey for the first five episodes.
Rat Race Is A Criminally Underrated Comedy
The term "rat race" usually carries a tremendously negative connotation. According to the Britannica Dictionary, the term is "the unpleasant life of people who have jobs that require them to work very hard to compete with others for money, power, status, etc." Usually used for the daily grind of waking up, going to work, and repeating the process, many people don't get warm and fuzzy feelings when describing the communal experience of what is known as the rat race.
