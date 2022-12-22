Even though Toph Beifong (Jessie Flower) isn't introduced until the 2nd season of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," she's one of the most memorable characters on the show. Despite her age, Toph exhibits unprecedented mastery of her skills, which she honed by studying badgermoles, the original earthbenders. By the time we meet her, she's already an accomplished fighter whose powers are so noteworthy that she's recruited to train Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) in earthbending as he works to defeat the Fire Nation. Her fighting style is also unique because of her blindness, a factor that allows her to use her seemingly benign appearance to disarm her opponents in battle. She's so keyed into her powers that she later invents metalbending, which plays a huge role in "The Legend of Korra."

