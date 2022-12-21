Arthur R. Hupp, age 92, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Altercare Summit Acres. He was born January 25, 1930, in Noble County, son of the late John and O’Tillie Nau Hupp. Arthur was a graduate of Caldwell High School and he was a United States Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He retired as a carpenter for Crock Construction in Caldwell following 47 years of service. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church. Arthur enjoyed gardening and was an avid sports fan who loved the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was devoted to his family, especially to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

