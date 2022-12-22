ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Nominates San Diego Superior Court Judge Marian Gaston for Federal Bench

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the CHIPS and Science Act at Viasat in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

President Joe Biden Wednesday nominated a San Diego Superior Court judge to serve as a federal judge for the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of California, which comprises San Diego and Imperial counties.

Marian Gaston has served in San Diego Superior Court since 2015 and was one of three people nominated to California-based federal judgeships by the White House on Wednesday.

Gaston was also a deputy public defender for nearly 20 years in the San Diego County Public Defender’s Office prior to her judicial career.

She graduated from Emory University in 1993 and received her law degree from University of California, Berkeley in 1996.

The other two California nominees are Mónica Ramírez Almadani, the president of the public interest law firm Public Counsel, and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Wesley Hsu to become federal judges in the state’s Central District.

City News Service and Reuters contributed to this article.

