Georgia Tech football signs 25 players in new head coach Brent Key's first recruiting class

What social media is saying about Georgia football after another elite signing class
Georgia had so much talent added to its 2023 signing class that it couldn’t all be contained to a single day. After signing 24 recruits on Wednesday, Georgia added 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall and transfer wide receivers RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Thomas and Lovett led their respective...
Jonesboro's Devon Rainey program's first ever to sign in early period
The Jonesboro Cardinals celebrated the early signing day of defensive back, wide receiver Devon Rainey as he became the programs first ever player to sign during the early period.
Dogs add 3 on Day 2 of early signing period
Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, now eight days away from their college football playoff semifinal vs the Ohio State Buckeyes, added three more future players on Thursday’s second day of the early signing period, bringing the two-day total to 27. The Dogs and the Buckeyes play New Year’s Eve night in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bridge over Georgia 400 in Forsyth County fails inspection, will remain closed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction on a Forsyth County overpass has come to a complete stop. It turns out the bridge doesn’t meet the Georgia Department of Transportation’s standards. People who rely on Georgia 400 and Browns Bridge Road to get to and from work say...
secretatlanta.co
Georgia’s Largest Boat Show Returns To Atlanta To Kick Off The New Year
If you’re fanatic about all things boating, then you don’t want to miss Georgia’s largest boat show hitting up the Georgia World Congress Center in January. Explore an endless amount of boats, new boating technology, events, seminars, and more, at the return of this adored convention meets boat show, featuring fun for all the family.
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas
Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection. The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window....
‘Breakdown’ Episode 21: The Final Presentment
The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast "Breakdown The Trump Grand Jury" looks at the report that the Fulton County special grand jury will issue, and what District Attorney Fani Willis' next move will be.
UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support
It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
City Hall calls regulators’ rooftop solar decision ‘disappointing’
Days after the Georgia Public Service Commission’s (PSC) vote to allow Georgia Power to collect $1.8 billion from its customers over the next three years, the city of Atlanta is praising some aspects of the plan, but called regulators’ decision not to grow a popular rooftop solar program “disappointing.”
WXIA 11 Alive
We parked at ATL West lot at Atlanta airport | Here's how long it took us
With the North and South parking lots reaching capacity, more travelers are using the ATL West lot - a half of a mile away. So we timed it.
Eater
The 12 Biggest Atlanta Restaurant Closures of 2022
For scores of Atlanta restaurants and bars, 2022 was a year of recovery and growth in new directions. Those new directions, however, offered many longtime restaurant and bar owners an out clause, opting to retire after two or more decades in the industry. But for some establishments, rising rents, overzealous developers gobbling up properties all over town, and damage caused by the financial upheaval of the pandemic during the last two years was too much to overcome.
Clayton County appoints Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
Convicted felon Victor Hill appears to have gotten his wish on who would follow him as interim sheriff of Clayton County...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Portion of busy Alpharetta road closed as crews repair broken water pipe
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A portion of a busy road in Alpharetta will be closed until Tuesday as crews work to repair broken water pipes, officials announced. According to officials, Fulton County Water Services advised Alpharetta officials that a section of Marietta Street between Roswell Street and Old Milton Parkway will be closed.
He's spent more than 20 years behind bars after his murder conviction. Georgia Supreme Court votes in favor of his retrial
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — After more than two decades behind bars, a Floyd County man convicted of murder could be granted a retrial. On Tuesday, the Georgia Supreme Court voted unanimously in favor of a new trial for Joey Watkins. The state now has 10 days to file a motion for reconsideration.
appenmedia.com
County approves demolishing Polo Fields equestrian building
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s probably not going to go up in smoke for training of local firefighters and amusement of bystanders, but one thing is certain, the equestrian center at Forsyth County’s Polo Fields is coming down one way or another. Speaking at the Forsyth County...
Developer secures $245M in construction financing for two-tower Midtown project
Developer Middle Street Partners has secured $245 million in construction financing to build a multifamily project on Juniper Street in Midtown. The joint venture between Middle Street Partners and commercial real estate developer AECOM-Canyon Partners will feature two apartment towers between 11th Street and 12th Street – the former sight of restaurants Einstein’s and Joe’s […] The post Developer secures $245M in construction financing for two-tower Midtown project appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
