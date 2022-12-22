ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Note on If Tony Khan Shopped ROH TV Deal To Anyone Other Than Warner Bros. Discovery

It was reported earlier this month that Ring of Honor has relaunched Honorclub, which will host a new weekly ROH TV series next year. This would seem to suggest that Khan was unable to get a TV deal or streaming deal for the show. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Khan did not attempt to shop the new ROH series outside of the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella.
Next Week’s Impact Wrestling to Feature Best of 2022

Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be the company’s annual “best of the year” special. It was announced on tonight’s show that next week’s episode will look at the best of 2022 and feature the Year-End Award winners. Last year’s Best Of special...
More Details On WWE Postponing Live Event In India

It was previously reported that WWE has postponed plans for a live event in India that was originally planned for January 18. The show was scheduled for Hyderabad and would be presented by Sony Six, WWE’s TV partner in the country. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it was Sony Six, not WWE, that made the decision to postpone the show.
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3) * Jon Moxley &...
NJPW Issues Announcement on Oskar Leube Withdrawing From Card Due to Fever

– NJPW issued an announcement this week on Oskar Leube having to withdraw from yesterday’s show in Korakuen Hall as he’s still recovering from a fever. You can see the announcement below:. Leube absent from Korakuen 12/23 card. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After being absent...
Shane Taylor Reacts to Swerve Strickland’s Attack Of Keith Lee on AEW Dynamite

Shane Taylor is none too happy about Swerve Strickland’s new stable taking out Keith Lee on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to comment. As noted, Strickland debuted his new group Mogul Affiliates as he officially turned on Lee. The group consists of Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman, with Rick Ross involved at least for last night.
Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Buy First House Together

– AEW stars and power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have bought their first house together, as they announced yesterday on Twitter. The couple got married earlier this year.
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Titles On the Line

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will feature the Usos defending the Undisputed WWE tag team titles. The show was taped in Chicago and you can find spoilers here. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Hit Row. * Gauntlet Match to determine...
The Workhorsemen Reportedly Injured at AEW Dark Tapings

– According to a report by Fightful Select, The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were forced to miss a scheduled date at its weekend’s CDW show after suffering injuries at recent AEW Dark tapings. Henry’s injury is reportedly not serious, and he’s expected to be good to return to the ring soon.
Kurt Angle Thinks Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff Need to Bury the Hatchet

– During a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle addressed the ongoing issues between WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff. Angle suggested that both men need to bury the hatchet. Kurt Angle said on the feud (via WrestlingInc.com), “They just...
Kurt Angle Shares His Disappointments From His Time With TNA

Kurt Angle referenced some of his regrets on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, focusing on some things he wished he’d done differently during his stint with TNA (per Wrestling Inc). He also spoke about how he viewed his role for the company and his disappointment that he wasn’t able to realize the full extent of the promotion’s potential. You can read a highlight from Angle and listen to the full episode for more details below.
Details On Why Raw Won’t Be Live Next Week

There will be no live episode of WWE Raw next week, and a new report has details on why. As noted, next week’s episode of Raw will look at the best of WWE in 2022. WWE will be on their holiday tour, and Fightful Select reports that the decision allows some of the production crew additional time off.
UFC PPV Prices On ESPN+ Increase Starting With UFC 283

The price of UFC PPVs is going up on ESPN+, starting with UFC 283 in January. Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern has confirmed that ESPN+ is raising the price for PPVs to $79.99 per show starting with the January 21st show. That is up $5 from the previous price,...
Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion Includes A Tables Match and More

Major League Wrestling will present a new episode of MLW Fusion tonight which will include a tables match and more. MLW issued a press release which hypes tonight’s show. Tables Match! Taya vs Lady Flammer! + more tonight on MLW FUSION. Watch nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports...
Jimmy Jacobs on the Day He Was Fired by WWE, Posting Photo With the Bullet Club

– During a recent edition on The Insiders Podcast, former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs discussed getting fired by WWE back in 2017 after posting a photo with the Bullet Club when they “invaded” WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jimmy Jacobs on The Bullet...
Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22

December 21st, 2022 | Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Alright, so my vacation and holiday stuff has caused me to take a step back from reviews this month. I even planned on doing one for Dark yesterday but things got in the way. Ricky Starks, who lost in last...
