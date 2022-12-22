ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WATCH: Boebert, Gaetz Refuse to Stand for Zelensky

By Matt Young
 3 days ago
Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images

Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz were clearly not impressed during Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress on Wednesday night–and wanted the world to know it. While Zelensky finished his rousing address to a standing ovation, Boebert and Gaetz were seen sitting, looking down and scrolling on their phones. They were also among the few members of Congress not to applaud Zelensky as he entered, and throughout Zelensky’s speech, the pair continued to ignore the address. Before they had even entered the room they had already made headlines, after being spotted “blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor,” according to the UK’s Independent. Taking to social media after the speech, Gaetz said Zelensky’s speech “did not change my stance on suspending aid for Ukraine,” while Boebert said demanded an audit on where the first $50 billion given by the U.S. “has already gone.” Biden announced legislation in May that provided money for weapons, training, and more through the end of September, according to a House Committee on Appropriations summary of the legislation at the time. “Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz are an embarrassment,” Meghan McCain–one of many critics of the pair–tweeted in response. Other right-wing members that did not stand included Warren Davidson (R-OH) and Jim Jordan (R-OH). Not present in the House chamber for the speech were Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, both of whom have opposed Ukraine aid.

Phillip Earehart
2d ago

why did they even go into the chamber in the 1st place ? They could have just stayed at home. But it's all for attention just like everything else they say and do.

DM Larson
2d ago

My view and watchful observation. Where they not in the Capitol building? When the terrorists insurrection was happening? Where was all that moxie when they entered? Do you really want them defending democracy for anyone? Thus, they can't even rise support for others who are fighting for their very own country, people and lives, whom are  dedicated to the values of Freedom, Liberty, and for a free democracy. This is what America has come to and allowed into office of our history of government. What? if any, have they contributed to dealing with our border? They grandstand with words and a pointing finger, but there's no solutions from their  wannabee look of importance. When children comprehend and understand what's going on, then these are truly the very special challenged people. We have allowed this into our government and they have helped corrupted it, along with those linked to them...  G K

Wendy McAtee Gardner
2d ago

Little miss ged, pretends she has a candle to hold 🙄elbowing her way in, refusing to go through Security…burning your tiny light boebert

