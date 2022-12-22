WATCH: Boebert, Gaetz Refuse to Stand for Zelensky

Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images

Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz were clearly not impressed during Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress on Wednesday night–and wanted the world to know it. While Zelensky finished his rousing address to a standing ovation, Boebert and Gaetz were seen sitting, looking down and scrolling on their phones. They were also among the few members of Congress not to applaud Zelensky as he entered, and throughout Zelensky’s speech, the pair continued to ignore the address. Before they had even entered the room they had already made headlines, after being spotted “blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor,” according to the UK’s Independent. Taking to social media after the speech, Gaetz said Zelensky’s speech “did not change my stance on suspending aid for Ukraine,” while Boebert said demanded an audit on where the first $50 billion given by the U.S. “has already gone.” Biden announced legislation in May that provided money for weapons, training, and more through the end of September, according to a House Committee on Appropriations summary of the legislation at the time. “Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz are an embarrassment,” Meghan McCain–one of many critics of the pair–tweeted in response. Other right-wing members that did not stand included Warren Davidson (R-OH) and Jim Jordan (R-OH). Not present in the House chamber for the speech were Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, both of whom have opposed Ukraine aid.