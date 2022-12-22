ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: SF Giants have "interest" in former Mets OF Michael Conforto

By Natasha Welingkar
Giants Baseball Insider
 3 days ago

After the Carlos Correa deal fell apart, the SF Giants are reportedly eyeing 2017 All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto.

The SF Giants have some level of interest in free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto, per a report by The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser. The report came just hours after the Giants record-setting contract with star shortstop Carlos Correa fell through, and Correa signed with Conforto's former team the New York Mets.

Michael Conforto may end up being the SF Giants "consolation prize" this offseason. (2021)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

"I'm told the Giants do have some interest in Michael Conforto," Slusser tweeted. "Wait for it: He's a Scott Boras client."

Conforto was ranked the 40th-best free agent in this offseason's class, per Giants Baseball Insider's rankings . Though he missed the 2022 season due to shoulder surgery, the 2017 National League All-Star is arguably the best hitter remaining on the free-agent market. In 2021, Conforto dealt with a shoulder injury that eventually led to his surgery. He posted a career-worst .232/.344/.384 triple-slash with just with 14 home runs. While the Giants have added Mitch Haniger to the team and re-signed Joc Pederson to the squad, they may have no choice but to solidify the outfield after losing out on Correa.

Conforto was consistently an above-average hitter for the bulk of his career with the Mets. A Seattle, Washington native, Conforto hit .259/.358/.484 with 20 home runs per season from 2015-2020. While he is no longer considered a viable defensive center fielder, he has been a solid defender in the outfield corners.

With fan morale at an all-time low after botching the Correa signing , adding a player who sat out 2022 after surgery could be more salt in the wound for those who cheer on the orange and black. But with the free agent market quickly dwindling, the Giants may not have many options left to bolster their poor offense.

Nevertheless, the SF Giants have no choice but to continue looking to improve the current team. Without any clear stars left on the free-agent market, a deal with Michael Conforto could end up making sense. Granted, given his medical history, it's worth wondering why the Giants would be willing to greenlight a deal with him, but were unwilling to do the same with Correa.

