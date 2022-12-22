Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Wind chills of 20 to 25 degrees below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois by NWS
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-24 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST
