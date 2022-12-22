Effective: 2022-12-24 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Wind chills of 20 to 25 degrees below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

BOONE COUNTY, IL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO