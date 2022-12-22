Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Wind chills of 20 to 25 degrees below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Wind chills of 20 to 25 degrees below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 16:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Daviess; Decatur; Greene; Jackson; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Sullivan WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Strong and gusty winds resulting in blowing and drifting snow. Light snow at times. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35 will be common tonight. Wind gusts will peak up to 45 mph.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 03:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Storm Warning, lingering light snow and reduced visibility in blowing snow. Very little, if any, additional snow accumulation. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 15:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills continuing. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow continuing. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 24 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 4 AM EST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 4 AM to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
