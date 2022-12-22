Effective: 2022-12-22 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Defiance; Henry WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and dangerous wind chills expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Saturday. The bulk of the accumulating snow falls tonight into early Friday morning. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected Friday into Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills to 20 below to 35 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

