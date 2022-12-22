Read full article on original website
Blizzard Warning issued for Cass, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be alert for variable conditions. Limit time outdoors during these hazardous wind chills. Target Area: Cass; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches paired with blowing and drifting snow, and dangerously cold wind chills. Westerly wind gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cass MI, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Branch, Hillsdale by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...In Indiana, Elkhart and Lagrange Counties. In Michigan, Branch County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Winter Storm Warning issued for Calhoun, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calhoun; Eaton; Ingham; Jackson WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Occasional snow showers will continue into Christmas Day. Roads will remain icy or snow covered. Areas of blowing snow remain possible overnight. Temperatures will be in the teens, and wind chill temperatures between 0 and -10 degrees are expected tonight.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Northern La Porte, Western St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte, Eastern St. Joseph IN and Western St. Joseph IN Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Northern La Porte, Western St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte, Eastern St. Joseph IN and Western St. Joseph IN Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches by Sunday evening. Winds gusting to 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on icy and snow covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures in the teens, and wind chill temperatures between 0 and -10 degrees are expected tonight.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...In Indiana, Elkhart and Lagrange Counties. In Michigan, Branch County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Defiance, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Defiance; Henry WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and dangerous wind chills expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Saturday. The bulk of the accumulating snow falls tonight into early Friday morning. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected Friday into Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills to 20 below to 35 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
