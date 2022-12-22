Effective: 2022-12-23 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe; Washtenaw; Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the weekend with wind chills dropping to around 25 degrees below zero at times today and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch.

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO