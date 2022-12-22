Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Branch, Hillsdale by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...In Indiana, Elkhart and Lagrange Counties. In Michigan, Branch County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...In Indiana, Elkhart and Lagrange Counties. In Michigan, Branch County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe; Washtenaw; Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the weekend with wind chills dropping to around 25 degrees below zero at times today and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Defiance, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Defiance; Henry WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and dangerous wind chills expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Saturday. The bulk of the accumulating snow falls tonight into early Friday morning. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected Friday into Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills to 20 below to 35 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, Steuben by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; Steuben WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills to 20 to 30 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...In Indiana, Elkhart and Lagrange Counties. In Michigan, Branch County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
